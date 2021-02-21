Barcelona 1-1 Cadiz: 5 talking points as Blaugrana's win streak comes to an end | La Liga 2020-21 

Barcelona dropped two crucial points in a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Cadiz at the Camp Nou to bring their seven-game La Liga win streak to a close. Lionel Messi and Alex Fernandez scored penalties in each half to ensure the spoils were shared in Catalunya.

After a minute's silence before kickoff, Barcelona wasted no time in seizing the initiative. The first big chance of the game came when Jordi Alba's 25-yard shot whizzed past the post. Antoine Griezmann then had a goal-bound effort blocked by Cadiz.

Lionel Messi was the next to go close for Barcelona only to see his stunning shot saved by an even more spectacular save by the visiting custodian Jeremias Ledesma.

Barcelona were awarded a penalty in the 30-minute mark after Isaac Carcelen brought down Pedri. Messi stepped up and sent his compatriot the wrong way to bring up his 16th goal of the campaign.

NEXT VICTIM! Leo #Messi has now scored against 3️⃣8️⃣ different teams in @LaLigaEN! pic.twitter.com/59A8goxY8E — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 21, 2021

It was a landmark goal from the Barcelona captain, as he has now scored against 38 different teams in the La Liga.

The hosts thought they had doubled their lead on two occasions before half-time, but both goals were correctly ruled out for offside.

The second half continued in the same vein, with a resolute Cadiz defence keeping Barcelona out and Ledesma bringing his A-game to the fore.

A late and rare Cadiz foray into the Barcelona box ended with Clement Lenglet tripping Ruben Sobrino, leaving referee Juan Martinez Munuera with no option but to point to the spot.

Alex Fernandez stepped up to take the ensuing spot-kick, making no mistake from 12 yards to restore parity.

Advertisement

With the draw, Cadiz have now taken four points from their two games against Barcelona this season. On that note, here are five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Profligate Barcelona lose more ground in the title race

Barcelona lost the opportunity to get closer to Atletico Madrid in the La Liga table.

Barcelona came into this game on a seven-game winning run in La Liga that had seen them soar up the standings.

Despite a harrowing 4-1 defeat at home to PSG in midweek, the Cadiz game offered Barcelona an opportunity to get back in the title race.

With the visitors in indifferent recent form, a victory would have seen the hosts close the gap on Atletico Madrid. Instead, they now trail the league leaders, who lost to Levante on Saturday, by eight points with 15 games remaining.

🎙 @RonaldKoeman talks about the 1-1 draw with Cádiz pic.twitter.com/xZjPr9DWlr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

Despite dominating proceedings against Cadiz, Barcelona failed to make their pressure count and were largely lethargic in front of goal.

The dropped points will again see questions asked of Barcelona after what has been a harrowing week. Their failure to see off a side that had lost their last four league games does little to ease the pressure on Ronald Koeman.

With the draw, Barcelona moved up to 47 points, which is their lowest points tally after 23 games since 2006-2007.

#4 Impressive Pedri continues upward trajectory

Pedri was a bright spark for Barcelona.

Pedri has been the one bright spot in an otherwise dire season for Barcelona; the 18-year-old had another bright outing for the Catalans.

The teenager was full of running, trying to force the issue on several occasions, and it was his ingenuity that helped Barcelona win a penalty in the first half.

The former Las Palmas man also had the ball in the back of the net but was pulled up for an off-side in the buildup. Pedri departed the field for Francisco Trincao in the 74th minute, but it was another memorable performance for the talented youngster.