Cadiz vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Cadiz are set to play Sevilla at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Monday for their next La Liga game.

Cadiz come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in the league. Despite registering nine shots on target, the likes of Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard were unable to find the net against Cadiz.

Sevilla, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Xavi's Barcelona in the league. A goal from former Atalanta forward and Argentina international Papu Gomez for Sevilla was cancelled out by a goal from Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo for Barcelona. Sevilla had French centre-back Jules Kounde sent off in the second-half.

Cadiz vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sevilla hold the clear advantage, having won all four games.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in La Liga, with Sevilla beating Cadiz 3-0. A hat-trick from Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri secured the win for Sevilla.

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-L-L

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-W-L

Cadiz vs Sevilla Team News

Cadiz

Cadiz have some issues with COVID-19 and injuries. Manager Alvaro Cervera will be unable to call upon the services of experienced midfielders Jose Mari and Jon Ander Garrido, while centre-back Juan Cala is suspended.

There are doubts over the availability of Honduran attacker Anthony Lozano, Paraguayan left-back Santiago Arzamendia, right-back Iza, attacker Ruben Sobrino, wingers Alberto Perea, Salvi Sanchez and Ivan Alejo and young defender Victor Chust.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido, Jose Mari

Doubtful: Iza, Alberto Perea, Ivan Alejo, Salvi Sanchez, Victor Chust, Ruben Sobrino, Anthony Lozano, Santiago Arzamendia

Suspended: Juan Cala

Sevilla

Meanwhile, Sevilla will be without Argentine winger Erik Lamela and Spanish forward Suso. There are doubts over the availability of Brazilian centre-back Diego Carlos, Dutch centre-back Karim Rekik, Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri, veteran right-back Jesus Navas, Argentine right-back Gonzalo Montiel, left-back Marcos Acuna and midfielder Oliver Torres. French centre-back Jules Kounde is suspended.

Injured: Suso, Erik Lamela

Doubtful: Oliver Torres, Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuna, Jesus Navas, Youssef En-Nesyri, Karim Rekik, Diego Carlos

Suspended: Jules Kounde

Cadiz vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma, Carlos Akapo, Fali, Marcos Mauro, Pacha Espino, Jens Jonsson, Tomas Alarcon, Milutin Osmajic, Alex Fernandez, Alvaro Jimenez, Alvaro Negredo

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Dmitrovic, Gonzalo Montiel, Fernando, Nemanja Gudelj, Ludwig Augustinsson, Joan Jordan, Thomas Delaney, Ivan Rakitic, Lucas Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Papu Gomez

Cadiz vs Sevilla Prediction

Cadiz are currently 19th in the league, one point behind 17th-placed Elche. They have lost three of their last five league games, and need an upturn in form immediately in order to escape from the relegation spots.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, eight points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who have played a game more. Under Julen Lopetegui's management, Sevilla have prospered.

Sevilla should win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 0-2 Sevilla

Edited by Abhinav Anand