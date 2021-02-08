Caen vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

Caen host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Michel d'Ornano in a Coupe de France round-of-64 fixture.

PSG, the reigning champions, will kick off their title defence against the Ligue 2 side, who secured their place in the round of 64 with a 3-1 win over Guingamp last month.

Caen are winless in their last four outings across all competitions and will likely struggle against the Ligue 1 behemoths.

Caen vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

There have been 37 meetings between the two sides since 1988. As one would expect, Les Parisiens have been the dominant side in this fixture. They have not lost a game in the last 17 encounters with Caen.

Les Vikings' last two wins against PSG came in the 2007-08 Ligue 1 campaign when they completed the league double over the visitors. PSG have 26 wins to their name. Five games have gone the hosts' way and six meetings have ended in a draw.

They last met in the 2018-19 Ligue 1 campaign, where PSG recorded a 2-1 win at Wednesday's venue.

Caen form guide across all competitions: D-D-L-L-W

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-L-W-W

Caen vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Caen

Manager Pascal Dupraz is expected to be without the services of striker Benjamin Jeannot, who is sidelined on account of a calf strain.

On-loan PSG goalkeeper Garissone Innocent fell unconscious in a Ligue 2 match on 30 January and has been undergoing treatment since the incident. His involvement against his parent club is unlikely.

Injured: Benjamin Jeannot, Garissone Innocent

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain

Keylor Navas has not featured since January 22 due to a rib injury

Mauricio Pochettino will not be able to call upon Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat and Ander Herera for the cup tie on account of injuries.

Abdou Diallo faces a late test as he is still recovering from COVID-19. Neymar and Marco Verrati both featured in the win over Marseille, and should start here as well.

Injured: Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat, Ander Herrera

Doubtful: Abdou Diallo

Suspended: None

Caen vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Caen Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sullivan Péan; Jonathan Rivierez, Prince Oniangué, Anthony Weber; Steeve Yago, Jessy Deminguet, Johann Lepenant, Hugo Vandermersch; Anthony Gonçalves, Yacine Bammou; Alexandre Mendy

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Rico; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes,Angel Di Maria; Neymar, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi

Caen vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

PSG are always the favorites against any French side, no matter their own form or the form of the opposition.

There is a huge divide in the quality of players in the ranks of Caen and PSG, which will be a major factor in determining the outcome of the game.

Though the visitors have struggled a bit in some league fixtures, we expect them to cruise through to the next round with a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Caen 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain

