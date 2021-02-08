Caen vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

Caen host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Michel d'Ornano in a Coupe de France round-of-64 fixture.
PSG, the reigning champions, will kick off their title defence against the Ligue 2 side, who secured their place in the round of 64 with a 3-1 win over Guingamp last month.
Caen are winless in their last four outings across all competitions and will likely struggle against the Ligue 1 behemoths.
Caen vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head
There have been 37 meetings between the two sides since 1988. As one would expect, Les Parisiens have been the dominant side in this fixture. They have not lost a game in the last 17 encounters with Caen.
Les Vikings' last two wins against PSG came in the 2007-08 Ligue 1 campaign when they completed the league double over the visitors. PSG have 26 wins to their name. Five games have gone the hosts' way and six meetings have ended in a draw.
They last met in the 2018-19 Ligue 1 campaign, where PSG recorded a 2-1 win at Wednesday's venue.
Caen form guide across all competitions: D-D-L-L-W
Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-L-W-W
Caen vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News
Caen
Manager Pascal Dupraz is expected to be without the services of striker Benjamin Jeannot, who is sidelined on account of a calf strain.
On-loan PSG goalkeeper Garissone Innocent fell unconscious in a Ligue 2 match on 30 January and has been undergoing treatment since the incident. His involvement against his parent club is unlikely.
Injured: Benjamin Jeannot, Garissone Innocent
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Paris Saint-Germain
Mauricio Pochettino will not be able to call upon Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat and Ander Herera for the cup tie on account of injuries.
Abdou Diallo faces a late test as he is still recovering from COVID-19. Neymar and Marco Verrati both featured in the win over Marseille, and should start here as well.
Injured: Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat, Ander Herrera
Doubtful: Abdou Diallo
Suspended: None
Caen vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI
Caen Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sullivan Péan; Jonathan Rivierez, Prince Oniangué, Anthony Weber; Steeve Yago, Jessy Deminguet, Johann Lepenant, Hugo Vandermersch; Anthony Gonçalves, Yacine Bammou; Alexandre Mendy
Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Rico; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes,Angel Di Maria; Neymar, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi
Caen vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction
PSG are always the favorites against any French side, no matter their own form or the form of the opposition.
There is a huge divide in the quality of players in the ranks of Caen and PSG, which will be a major factor in determining the outcome of the game.
Though the visitors have struggled a bit in some league fixtures, we expect them to cruise through to the next round with a comfortable win here.
Prediction: Caen 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain