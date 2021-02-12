Cagliari vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Atalanta are back in action in Serie A this weekend as they take on Cagliari in an important match at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday. Atalanta have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Cagliari are in 18th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and will face an intense relegation battle in the coming months. The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Lazio last week and will look to bounce back in this game.

Atalanta, on the other hand, find themselves in seventh place in the league table and will want to return to winning ways after a recent slump. La Dea were held to a 3-3 draw by Torino in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Cagliari vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Atalanta have a mediocre record against Cagliari and have won 14 matches out of a total of 31 games played between the two teams. Cagliari have managed 11 victories against Atalanta and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous match played between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Atalanta. Luis Muriel found the back of the net on the day and will play an important role in this match.

Cagliari form guide in the Serie A: L-D-L-L-L

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: D-L-W-D-D

Cagliari vs Atalanta Team News

Cagliari need to win this game

Cagliari

Adam Ounas, Ragnar Klavan, and Marko Rog are currently injured and will be unable to feature in this game. Cagliari have good players in their ranks and will want to make a statement in this match.

Injured: Adam Ounas, Ragnar Klavan, Marko Rog

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Hans Hateboer is still struggling with an injury and remains sidelined for this game. Robin Gosens and Cristian Romero are back in the squad this week and are likely to feature in this match.

Injured: Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Alessio Cragno; Charalampos Lykogiannis, Luca Ceppitelli, Diego Godin, Gabriele Zappa; Joseph Alfred Duncan, Razvan Marin, Fabrizio Caligara; Radja Nainggolan, Joao Pedro; Giovanni Simeone

Tanti auguri a Vittorio Pusceddu 🎉 pic.twitter.com/YPwTQymx6F — Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) February 12, 2021

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel

Cagliari vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta are an exhilarating team to watch under Gian Piero Gasperini but will have to add a modicum of consistency to their game. La Dea have good players in their ranks and will hold the upper hand going into this game.

Cagliari can pull off an upset this weekend but will be up against one of the most dangerous teams in Italy. Atalanta are the better side on paper and hold all the cards going into this fixture.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-2 Atalanta

