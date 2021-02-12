Monaco vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Monaco take on Lorient at the Stade Louis II on Sunday. Monaco have been impressive this season and should be able to win this game.

Lorient are in 17th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and are dangerously close to the relegation zone. The away side edged Reims to a victory last weekend and will need to be at its best in this match.

Monaco have improved after a slow start to their campaign and are currently in fourth place in the league table. Les Monegasques have registered five league victories on the trot and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

𝐊𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 has 12 @Ligue1_ENG goals so far this season. How many will he end 2020/21 with 🤔? pic.twitter.com/IYx9byjU3i — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) February 11, 2021

Monaco vs Lorient Head-to-Head

Monaco have an excellent record against Lorient and have won 12 games out of a total of 23 matches played between the two teams. Lorient have managed only five victories against Monaco and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two French teams ended in a stunning 5-2 victory for Monaco. Niko Kovac's side put on an excellent show on the day and will want to pull off a similar result on Sunday.

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

Lorient form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-W-L

Monaco vs Lorient Team News

Cesc Fabregas is unavailable for this game

Monaco

Aleksandr Golovin and Benjamin Lecomte have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection in this game. Cesc Fabregas and Gelson Martins remain injured, however, and are sidelined for this match.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Gelson Martins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient can cause an upset. Image Source: FC Lorient

Lorient

Thomas Fontaine is currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Stephane Diarra is also carrying a knock and might not feature against Monaco this week.

Injured: Thomas Fontaine

Doubtful: Stephane Diarra

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Lorient Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Djibril Sidibe; Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Lorient Predicted XI (5-4-1): Matthieu Dreyer; Jerome Hergault, Jeremy Morel, Julien Laporte, Andrew Gravillon, Houboulang Mendes; Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Thomas Monconduit, Armand Lauriente; Adrian Grbic

Monaco vs Lorient Prediction

Monaco have turned their campaign around against Niko Kovac and will be intent on securing a top-four finish this season. The home side has a formidable squad and will want to prove a point going into this fixture.

Lorient have improved in recent weeks and have managed an impressive ten points in their last four games. Monaco are a much stronger team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Monaco 3-1 Lorient

