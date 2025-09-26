Cagliari vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cagliari play host to Inter Milan at the Unipol Domus on Saturday. The Nerazzurri head into the weekend unbeaten in 11 consecutive games against the hosts and will aim to extend this dominant six-year streak.

Cagliari turned in a stellar second-half display against Frosinone in midweek when they netted three goals in the final half-hour to secure a 4-1 victory over Frosinone in their Coppa Italia round-of-32 clash.

This was in keeping with their recent turnaround in Serie A, where Fabio Pisacane’s men have secured victories over Parma and Lecce in their last two outings, having kicked off the season with one point from the opening two games.

Cagliari have picked up seven points from the first 12 available to sit seventh in the Serie A standings, one point and three places above this weekend’s visitors.

On the other hand, Inter Milan secured consecutive wins for the first time this season last Sunday when they edged out Sassuolo 2-1 at the San Siro Stadium.

Before that, the Nerazzurri kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Eredivisie giants Ajax, a result which saw their run of two consecutive defeats come to an end.

Inter Milan now travel to the Unipol Domus, where they have won each of their last five visits, scoring 13 goals and keeping two clean sheets since September 2019.

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 29 of the last 46 meetings between the two teams.

Cagliari have managed six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Inter are unbeaten in their last 11 games against Pisacane’s men, picking up nine wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in March 2019.

Cagliari are on a run of five straight competitive home matches without defeat, claiming four wins and one draw since May’s 2-1 loss at the hands of Udinese.

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Prediction

Cagliari have upped the ante in recent weeks, claiming three wins from their last three outings, and will be up for the challenge of a well-drilled Inter Milan side.

However, given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we predict the Nerazzurri will come out on top at the Unipol Domus and extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-3 Inter Milan

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: First to score - Inter (The visitors have netted the opening goal in their last seven games against Cagliari)

