Calcio A 18/19: 5 exciting new youngsters to look out for this season

Pranav Byakod 15 Aug 2018, 05:37 IST

The summer transfer window is now well into its business end for most competitive leagues, and the Italian teams were not afraid to spend big. Both Milan clubs have splurged into the transfer market in order to mount a title challenge, while consecutive champions Juventus have signed arguably the best footballer of the modern era. Carlo Ancelotti has taken up the reigns at close runners-up Napoli, while Eusebio Di Francesco invested heavily in the future. Now without further ado, let's take a look at 5 of the most exciting new youngsters in this league.

#5 Fabián Ruiz (Real Betis to Napoli)

New Napoli midfielder Fabián Ruiz Peña

Spain U-21midfielder Fabián Ruiz Peña (£27m) was brought in as a direct replacement for the outgoing Jorginho. Fabián, who created 30 chances and had an average pass accuracy of 87%, would make life easier for fellow midfielders Marek Hamšík and Allan and help set up more shots on target for their feared frontline of Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, and José Callejón. Fabián's arrival also means that Zielinski and Diawara have stiff competition to cement their place in the starting lineup, something Ancelotti would count on in order to maximize the potential of this title challenging Napoli squad.

