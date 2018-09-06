Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Calcutta Football League 2018: The title race has become very tough for us, says East Bengal coach Bastab Roy after the loss to Peerless

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
454   //    06 Sep 2018, 22:18 IST

B
Bastab Roy (right) during the post-match press conference

A disappointing display from East Bengal handed them a 1-2 defeat against Peerless in the crucial Calcutta Football League fixture on Thursday evening. Failing to grab a single point for the first time this season, the red and gold brigade is almost out of the contention for the championship.

“The league has now become very tough for to win. I personally feel that we have a chance until the end. I am happy with the players' performance. They always try to give their 100 per cent,” said East Bengal coach Bastab Roy at the post-match press conference.

He added, “We missed a lot of chances in the first half if we had converted those; we could have won the match in the first half. We conceded the goal against the run of play; the first goal was due to a misunderstanding by a defender. After that, we failed to make a comeback, which happens. We fielded the best playing XI but we lost. We have to accept the defeat.”

Former East Bengal player Ansumanah Kromah gave the visitors a lead in the 6th minute of the match which was a bitter pill to swallow for the 39-time winners. Although East Bengal created quite a few openings in the first half, they never converted one. Kromah got injured in the 25th minute, and since then, Peerless was on the back foot, but they managed to hold on to the lead.

It was Kasim Aidara who made it even in the 72nd minute after he connected a cross from the left. The lead lasted for just 6 minutes; Naro Hari Shrestha’s long-ranger deflected off an East Bengal defender and made its way into the goal. Peerless defended well in the last quarter of the match to register a memorable victory.

Mohun Bagan remains at the top of the standings with 23 points from 9 matches, while East Bengal has collected 20 in the same number of matches. A win against Calcutta Customs will ensure Mohun Bagan’s first CFL title since 2009. On the other hand, East Bengal’s hopes will rekindle only if Mohun Bagan loses points in their remaining two matches. 

Topics you might be interested in:
2018 Calcutta Football League East Bengal Mohun Bagan Ansumana Kromah Naro Hari Shrestha 2018 Calcutta Football League Schedule 2018 Calcutta Football League Points Table
sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal coach Bastab...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan vs East...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan vs East...
RELATED STORY
CFL 2018, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Predicted Lineups...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: Veteran Mehtab Hossain...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: Coach Bastab Roy blasts...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: The Kolkata Derby, East...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: We are not being...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: Kolkata Derby ends...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: Legendary Indian...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us