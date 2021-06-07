Cameroon vs Nigeria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Cameroon and Nigeria will trade tackles in an international friendly fixture in Austria on Tuesday.

The two sides faced one another on Friday when Fulham midfielder Zambo Anguissa scored the match-winning goal in the 37th minute with a shot from distance.

Prior to that defeat, Nigeria had consecutive victories in the March international window. Paul Onuachu helped the Super Eagles register a 1-0 victory away to the Benin Republic. The Genk forward was also on the scoresheet as the West Africans decimated Lesotho 3-0 on home turf.

Cameroon also topped their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group, although their presence at the tournament was already guaranteed by virtue of their position as hosts.

The game will serve as a preparatory fixture for the resumption of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September, as well as the 2021 AFCON tournament slated for January 2022.

Cameroon vs Nigeria Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 24 occasions in the past and Nigeria have an overwhelmingly better record. The West African giants have 12 wins to their name, while their Central African rivals were victorious on five occasions. The two teams have shared the spoils seven times.

Their most recent meeting came on Friday when Cameroon halted a five-game winless run against Nigeria with a 1-0 victory.

Prior to that defeat, the Super Eagles had gone five games unbeaten in all competitions. Cameroon have just one win from their last five matches.

Cameroon form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Nigeria form guide: L-W-W-D-D

Cameroon vs Nigeria Team News

Cameroon

Cameroon coach Antonio Conceicao has 24 players in camp for the friendlies with Nigeria. Bayern Munich forward Eric Choupo-Moting headlines the list. Meanwhile, the Cameroon captain is joined by the likes of Fabrice Ondoa, Zambo Anguissa and Karl Tako Ekambi.

The duo of Olivier Mbaizo and Christian Bassogog have withdrawn from the squad. Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is still serving a suspension for failing a doping test pending the outcome of his appeal.

Simon Omossola impressed in the game against Nigeria and could keep his spot in goal, while Anguissa could also lead the charge in midfield.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Andre Onana

Nigeria

Nigeria have had several key players pull out of the squad, including Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina and Simy Nwanko. Rangers duo Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun were also excluded from the squad, while Samuel Chukwueze is still recuperating from his injury. William Troost-Ekong and Jamilu Collins are both injured and will not take part in this game.

A host of players failed to perform in last Friday's game, including Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheancho. This could lead to Gernot Rohr handing opportunities to other players.

Injuries: Samuel Chukwueze, Leon Balogun, Simon Kalu, Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins

Suspension: None

Cameroon vs Nigeria Predicted XI

Cameroon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Omossola (GK); Charles Castelleto, Duplexe Tchamba, Collins Fai, Nouhou Tolo; Frank Zambo Anguissa, Ngoumo Ngameleu, Yvan Neyou; Ignatius Ganago, Eric Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekanbi

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Francis Uzoho (GK); Tyrone Ebuehi, Chidozie Awaziem, Vincent Onovo, Valentine Ozornwafor; Oghenekaro Etebo, Peter Olayinka, Anayo Iwuala; Ahmed Musa, Terem Moffi, Paul Onuachu

Cameroon vs Nigeria Prediction

Nigeria were the better side in the first leg but an inspired performance by Omossola earned Cameroon the win.

The superior Super Eagles players mean that they are expected to dominate Cameroon but the resoluteness of the Indomitable Lions' defense could keep them at bay.

We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cameroon 1-1 Nigeria

