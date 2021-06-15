Can Antoine Griezmann replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will likely end their association this summer. The Bianconeri signed the Portuguese from Real Madrid in 2018 with the objective of guiding them to success in the Champions League.

However, after spending three years in the Italian capital with no signs of progress in Europe, the attacker has become an unwanted figure to many people connected with the club.

The 2020/2021 campaign proved to be Ronaldo's worst season in Turin. Although the Portuguese had a decent outing with 36 goals and four assists to his name across all competitions, he failed to inspire his side where it really mattered. Juve lost the Serie A title to Inter Milan without a fight. They were also embarrassingly knocked out of the Champions League by Porto and were lucky to finish in the top-four of the league standings.

With many fingers pointed at him, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner seems to know that he has probably reached the end of the road in Turin. Reports from reliable sources suggest that the CR7 will quit Allianz Stadium this summer. He surely won't be short of suitors if and when he decides to leave. PSG and Manchester United are said to have shown interest.

Juve appear to be prepared for his departure as well. According to Calciomercarto, the Bianconeri are keen to cash in on the player to avoid losing him for free next summer as he has just one year left on his contract. The Italian outlet claims that the Bianconeri have identified Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann as a replacement for the Portuguese. A top player and great leader: can Antoine Griezmann fill the massive shoes of Cristiano Ronaldo at Turin?

If you go for a statistical comparison, the direct answer will be a resounding NO. CR7 is a player who guarantees you about 50 goals in a normal season. Antoine Griezmann isn't a player of such profile. You simply can't compare a man who has a record of 674 goals and 229 assists to his name at club level to another who has just 220 goals and 84 assists in his record. The gap is insane.

Another thing to consider is Cristiano Ronaldo's marketing prowess. With over 500 million fans across the globe, the iconic winger is easily the most marketable athlete on the planet. Griezmann doesn't even stand a chance.

Furthermore, Ronaldo's name is guaranteed to instill fear in opposition teams. While Antoine Griezmann is also well respected, his name doesn't command as much fear. Coupling that with the fact that the Portuguese is a proven player in the Champions League Juve are desperate to win, you won't need any thinking to recognise who has the edge. Meanwhile, does that mean that the Frenchman can't succeed as CR7's replacement? Never!

Antoine Griezmann could be good option, nonetheless

However, If you look closely at those stats, you'd realize that the Portuguese isn't far from his French rival anymore following the master's decline in the last few years.

Taking the last season as a case study, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner had a combined tally of 40 goal contributions (36 goals + 4 assists) in all competitions. Antoine Griezmann had 32 for Barcelona (20 goals + 12 assists). It's obvious that the gap isn't as big as anyone would think at first.

Antoine Griezmann isn't far behind a declining Ronaldo... the stats say so.

If you talk about influence, Antoine Griezmann is a man one can count on. Leading France to a World Cup winin 2018, guiding Atletico Madrid to Europa League triumph in the same year and helping Barcelona claim the Copa del Rey last season, the attacker has proved over the years that he is a man for the big occasion.

When it comes to teamwork, the Frenchman is heads and shoulders above Cristiano Ronaldo. Just take a look at the number of assists they bagged last term to see who does more in this regard.

The Portuguese has faced some criticism because of a percbut his counterpart continues to connect the dots to raise his team's efforts at club and country. Juve have failed to work together as a team in Ronaldo's era. Antoine Griezmann could be what they need to get back on track and eventually taste Champions League success.

Antoine Griezmann is yet to win the UCL. At times it comes down to who is hungrier to pick up the gong. Ronaldo has 5 European triumphs to his name, which he usually rests on when faced by critics. Knowing that there is nothing to rest on could be a driving force for the Frenchman to fire his team all the way to glory. Who knows, maybe he could end up being the missing piece in the Bianconeri's jigsaw puzzle.

