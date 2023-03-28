Can Arsenal truly win the Premier League this season?

Watching this Arsenal team play this season has given many fans hope that the Gunners may bring their Premier League title drought to an end. The last time they lifted the Premier League title was in 2004 when the famed 'Invincibles' remained unbeaten throughout the season.

Like many recent seasons, Manchester City were expected to cruise along to another title victory, especially with their purchase of Norwegian hitman, Erling Haaland. He is leading in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 28 goals.

But Arsenal have defied odds and expectations and are currently sitting first by eight points with City having a game in hand. Below, we attempt to throw some light on whether the north London giants can achieve the unthinkable.

The Stats

Watching this season run its course, many would not have considered the Gunners to be in the position they are currently in. Using FBREF's stats for the 2022-23 Premier League season so far, we can attempt to conclude why they are doing so well.

The north Londoners have played a total of 28 games so far this season, managing 22 wins, three draws and three losses. They have scored an average of 2.46 goals per game and defensively they have been performing exceptionally well, conceding 0.93 goals per game, according to FBREF.

Statistics according to FBREF

Arsenal have scored a total of 66 goals, where they have exceeded goalscoring expectations throughout the season. As per their xG (expected goals), they were only expected to score a total of 53.8 goals. However, they have scored 13 more goals than they were expected to score, which is one positive we can highlight this season.

Another statistic that the Gunners are currently defying is the expected goals against or xGA. They have conceded 26 goals so far this season, and the FBREF's xGA expects them to concde 27 goals so far this season. They are not doing exceedingly well, but are doing better than expected.

Arsenal's Goalscorers

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

One of the most promising reasons why Arsenal may truly win the league is that the goals are coming from everywhere around the pitch. From defense to midfield to forwards, the Gunners have had a total of 14 different goalscorers so far this season.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have scored the most goals so far at 13 goals each, while Martin Odegaard has scored 10 goals, contributing a total of 36 goals. They have also contributed a total of 20 assists between them across competitions.

Saka has been one of the brightest sparks for the club this season, creating chances down that right flank, along with scoring and assisting goals. He currently boasts 13 goals and 10 assists, the highest goal and assist ratio in the squad.

Arsenal have played free-flowing football and have scored beautiful goals this season, which will be remembered for ages.

Mikel Arteta

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Mikel Arteta, in his third full season in charge of the Gunners, has seen many positives and improvements throughout his time here. He has showcased the ability to use different players in different positions. His purchases in several transfer windows have made the London giants a stronger team.

The acquisitions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have pushed the team to a whole new level. Zinchenko has been an able replacement for Kieran Tiereny, who has had injury problems throughout the whole of last season.

Mikel Arteta has imployed Zinchenko as an inverted wingback position, giving support to the midfield while Jesus plays as a false nine, or moves out towards the wings. Saka and Martinelli have often found space to operate more centrally and have been extremely dangerous, scoring goals for fun.

Arteta has been managing the squad well with rotation and tactics against the opponents Arsenal face throughout this season. The Spaniard has been one of the most defying factors for the Gunners, exceeding expectations this season.

Arsenal are defying the odds and exceeding expectations this season. If they were to win the Premier League, this triumph would be remembered for years.

