"Can I sleep daddy?" - Luis Suarez posts hilarious Instagram story of Lionel Messi sleeping on the couch 

Luis Suarez has posted a hilarious Instagram story featuring former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi sleeping on his couch.

The duo spent six years together at the Camp Nou and together formed one of the deadliest partnerships in European football over the past decade.

The South American pair won four La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys, and the 2015 Champions League title. They have remained close friends even after Suarez's move to Atletico Madrid two years ago.

Lionel Messi followed the 35-year-old out of the door at the Blaugrana last year as he joined PSG on a free transfer.

Suarez posted a picture on his Instagram stories of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner asleep on the sofa, along with the caption:

"Can I sleep daddy? it's 18:09 hrs, go crazy"

Luis Suarez talks up Lionel Messi reunion during twilight of their careers

Following his release from Atletico Madrid, Luis Suarez is looking for a new club and the 35-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the MLS.

When the former Liverpool man was asked by El Larguero in May (as per The Independent) about a possible reunion with Lionel Messi, at David Beckham's Inter Miami, Suarez replied:

“With Messi in Miami in a few years? Hopefully. On and off the pitch, we’ve been good together. There is nothing better than seeing two colleagues happy outside so that they perform inside.”

Suarez was also asked about his departure from Atleti, to which he admitted that he wanted to stay at the club.

“I would have liked [to stay for 2022-23], yes. Rafa Alique (Atletico’s director of communication) told me the day before my farewell, that they were going to give me a farewell.

“I did not know anything. I am 35 years old and I was also thinking about my future. We had a meeting with the club in December, we agreed to talk in February and Alique told me that they were going to give me a farewell and I said, ‘Well, at least someone from the club tells me something’. He too was supposedly surprised.”

The Uruguayan international was further asked about a potential move to the States this summer, to which he answered:

“No, it’s not in my head yet. I have my head in Europe. Spain? Obviously one left a great legacy here, I’m very proud of the career I’ve had here."

