Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Can Juventus win the Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad?

Simon Kamau
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.42K   //    27 Jul 2018, 20:27 IST

cristiano ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his Juventus jersey

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus from 2017/18 Champion league winners, Real Madrid, has been the shock of the summer. Ever since Ronaldo left Sporting Lisbon 15 years ago, he has risen through the ranks, winning every major trophy at club level with Manchester United in 2003-2009 and in Real Madrid from 2009-2018. The football universe is hoping for a big legacy from Ronaldo in Juventus.

To add to his success, he has won the Ballon D'Or five times; one while at Manchester United and the other four at Real Madrid. This puts him at the same level of winning the award with Barcelona's talisman, Lionel Messi.

During his reign in previous clubs, he has won five Champions League titles -- one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid. He has also been the Champions League top scorer seven times. This makes him the best player to ever play in the Champions League. He also boasts of having scored 120 goals in the competition -- 20 away from second-placed Lionel Messi.

He has also featured in five Champions League squad of the season, that is, since 2013-2018. In the 2013-2014 Champions League season, he scored the most number of goals ever scored by a single player in the competition, having scored 17 goals.

Ronaldo looks forward to having a pretty good legacy with The Old Lady.

Now, the question here is; Can Juventus Win the Champions League with Ronaldo in their squad?

Ronaldo-Juventus deal
Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus jersey

Juventus have won two Champions League titles, having won their last one 22 years ago and being the runners-up seven seasons. Juventus have been facing the wrath of Ronaldo in the Champions League, having conceded 10 goals from 7 matches, with Ronaldo having played for 630 minutes. This means he has had 63 minutes per goal.

Ronaldo has never failed scoring against the Old Lady since he first played for the Los Blancos against the Italians on 23 October, 2013. Real Madrid have edged out Juventus 3 times from the campaign, having met in a final which the Los Blancos won in the 2016/2017 campaign.

The Old Lady has only edged out Real Madrid 1 time from the campaign since Ronaldo became a Blanco. Without a doubt, this thoroughly validates that The Old Lady had a heart-breaking Champions League campaign because of CR7.

The club has a talented squad with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa all in the front line and wing attack.

Paulo Dybala is a talented player, who plays for Argentina and Juventus as a forward. He is well-known for his dribbling skills, balance, and close control of the ball in limited spaces. Pairing him with Ronaldo is an added advantage for Juventus, especially in attacking. They both will give defenders a hard time by getting the ball from them.

Douglas Costa is one talented Brazilian. He has good dribbling skills, great crossing ability and is also fast with the ball on his feet. Giving him a start with Ronaldo will see him topping the assist table. Ronaldo is good in aerials, giving Costa an easy time when taking crosses.

The Champions League starts its first round on 18-19 September, 2018. The groups are yet to be set. Juventus (Italy) having won the Seria A title 2017/18 season lies at the first pot joined by Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atlético Madrid (Spain), Manchester City (England), Bayern München (Germany), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia).

This allows Juventus to be among the top favourites to win the prestigious European club trophy.


Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Simon Kamau
CONTRIBUTOR
Passionate football fan and footballer.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Coping with the departure of a legend...
RELATED STORY
4 records set by Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid’s...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: Winners and losers of the...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Juventus can win a treble this season
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Bargain of the century? 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Juventus would be unstoppable this season
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Juventus: 3 Key Battles that will decide...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Juventus vs Real Madrid, Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer has unbelievable effect on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
3rd Qualifying Round
07 Aug SPA TBC 05:30 AM Spartak Moskva vs TBC
07 Aug AEK TBC 05:30 AM AEK Athens vs TBC
07 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
07 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
07 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
07 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
07 Aug SLA DYN 11:00 PM Slavia Praha vs Dynamo Kyiv
07 Aug STA TBC 11:30 PM Standard Liège vs TBC
08 Aug BEN FEN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Fenerbahçe
08 Aug SAL TBC 10:30 PM Salzburg vs TBC
14 Aug FEN BEN 05:30 AM Fenerbahçe vs Benfica
14 Aug STA TBC 05:30 AM Standard Liège vs TBC
14 Aug DYN SLA 05:30 AM Dynamo Kyiv vs Slavia Praha
14 Aug SPA TBC 05:30 AM Spartak Moskva vs TBC
14 Aug AEK TBC 05:30 AM AEK Athens vs TBC
14 Aug SAL TBC 05:30 AM Salzburg vs TBC
14 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
14 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
14 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
14 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Club Friendlies 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2018/2019
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us