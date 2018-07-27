Can Juventus win the Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad?

Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his Juventus jersey

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus from 2017/18 Champion league winners, Real Madrid, has been the shock of the summer. Ever since Ronaldo left Sporting Lisbon 15 years ago, he has risen through the ranks, winning every major trophy at club level with Manchester United in 2003-2009 and in Real Madrid from 2009-2018. The football universe is hoping for a big legacy from Ronaldo in Juventus.

To add to his success, he has won the Ballon D'Or five times; one while at Manchester United and the other four at Real Madrid. This puts him at the same level of winning the award with Barcelona's talisman, Lionel Messi.

During his reign in previous clubs, he has won five Champions League titles -- one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid. He has also been the Champions League top scorer seven times. This makes him the best player to ever play in the Champions League. He also boasts of having scored 120 goals in the competition -- 20 away from second-placed Lionel Messi.

He has also featured in five Champions League squad of the season, that is, since 2013-2018. In the 2013-2014 Champions League season, he scored the most number of goals ever scored by a single player in the competition, having scored 17 goals.

Ronaldo looks forward to having a pretty good legacy with The Old Lady.

Now, the question here is; Can Juventus Win the Champions League with Ronaldo in their squad?

Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus jersey

Juventus have won two Champions League titles, having won their last one 22 years ago and being the runners-up seven seasons. Juventus have been facing the wrath of Ronaldo in the Champions League, having conceded 10 goals from 7 matches, with Ronaldo having played for 630 minutes. This means he has had 63 minutes per goal.

Ronaldo has never failed scoring against the Old Lady since he first played for the Los Blancos against the Italians on 23 October, 2013. Real Madrid have edged out Juventus 3 times from the campaign, having met in a final which the Los Blancos won in the 2016/2017 campaign.

The Old Lady has only edged out Real Madrid 1 time from the campaign since Ronaldo became a Blanco. Without a doubt, this thoroughly validates that The Old Lady had a heart-breaking Champions League campaign because of CR7.

The club has a talented squad with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa all in the front line and wing attack.

Paulo Dybala is a talented player, who plays for Argentina and Juventus as a forward. He is well-known for his dribbling skills, balance, and close control of the ball in limited spaces. Pairing him with Ronaldo is an added advantage for Juventus, especially in attacking. They both will give defenders a hard time by getting the ball from them.

Douglas Costa is one talented Brazilian. He has good dribbling skills, great crossing ability and is also fast with the ball on his feet. Giving him a start with Ronaldo will see him topping the assist table. Ronaldo is good in aerials, giving Costa an easy time when taking crosses.

The Champions League starts its first round on 18-19 September, 2018. The groups are yet to be set. Juventus (Italy) having won the Seria A title 2017/18 season lies at the first pot joined by Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atlético Madrid (Spain), Manchester City (England), Bayern München (Germany), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia).

This allows Juventus to be among the top favourites to win the prestigious European club trophy.