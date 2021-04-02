Can Manchester City’s defence handle in-form Kelechi Iheanacho and Leicester City?

The Premier League returns this weekend with some mouthwatering fixtures. The biggest game is undoubtedly the Arsenal and Liverpool clash at the Emirates. However, another match that will attract a lot of eyeballs is the game between Leicester City and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium.

Both teams are currently flying high, although the Cityzens seem to be running away with the Premier League.

Leicester City still have a lot to play for. The Foxes currently occupy third place in the league table and are just a point behind second-placed Manchester United. This means they stand a chance of finishing second in the Premier League if they continue their impressive run.

However, Manchester City are the best team in the division and will be difficult to beat.

In-form Kelechi Iheanacho faces his former side

Another subplot to this game is how the in-form Kelechi Iheanacho will fare against former club Manchester City. The Nigeria international joined the Foxes from the Etihad outfit in the summer of 2017.

Iheanacho’s acclimatisation at Leicester City has been slow, but he has finally settled this season. The 24-year-old is currently in the form of his life, having scored seven goals in his last four matches.

He has also formed a very strong partnership with Jamie Vardy and is making the most of the veteran striker’s runs.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers said ahead of the game, as quoted by Goal:

“Jamie [Vardy] hasn’t scored in a few games, but his movement and assists have been first class. He gives Kels [Iheanacho] space. They link up very well and since they’ve been playing together they’ve been outstanding."

Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester City eliminated Manchester United from the FA Cup before the international break. However, it remains to be seen if he can do it again against his former side Manchester City.

Manchester City’s defence to be tested

Manchester City have lost just once in over 20 matches, with their only defeat coming against rivals Manchester United in early March.

The key to their impressive run has been their impenetrable defence. Ruben Diaz and John Stones have been solid at the back and have often come out on top against their opponents.

However, just like Manchester United, Leicester City will look to probe the Cityzens’ defence. The Foxes have goals all over the pitch and are one of the highest-scoring sides in the league.

The last time Leicester City failed to score in a domestic game was almost two months ago when they drew goalless away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, with the likes of Vardy, Iheanacho, Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez, the Foxes possess the right arsenal to give Manchester City a run for their money on Saturday.