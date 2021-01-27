Can Manchester United sustain their title charge against Sheffield United?

When the 2020-21 season gets over, irrespective of whether Manchester United win the Premier League or not, the Red Devils faced Liverpool twice in a week and didn’t taste defeat.

A few months ago, nobody could have imagined Manchester United going toe to toe with the defending champions, let alone knocking them out of the FA Cup. But that is testament to the progress they have made this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has been in impressive form, which has led to a surprise title charge. While recent results have been good, there is still a lot of work to be done for United to win the Premier League.

On Wednesday, Manchester United will welcome Sheffield United to Old Trafford in the Premier League, looking to maintain their position as table-toppers. The Blades may currently be the 20th-placed side in the league, but they’ve shown that they are no pushovers.

Manchester United must keep title momentum on course

Despite facing the bottom side in the competition, Manchester United will look to continue their momentum in the title race by taking all three points in this game.

This game assumes added significance in the aftermath of Manchester City's emphatic dismantling of West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are on the heels of Manchester United and currently occupy the top spot, a point ahead of their arch-rivals.

That means Manchester United need to beat Sheffield United in their game in hand to reclaim top spot in the league table, while a defeat would see them fall four points behind.

The win will also help Manchester United keep their momentum and title charge going.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaving nothing to chance against Sheffield United

On current form, Manchester United go into the game as favourites, having won four of their last five games in all competitions.

The Reds have lost just once in their last 13 matches, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he is leaving nothing to chance. The Manchester United boss is aware of the threat that the Blades could pose and doesn’t foresee an easy fixture on Wednesday.

“I’ve been part of the team that’s been winning leagues by making sure you perform to the best of your ability every game,” the Norwegian said, as quoted by Manutd.com.

Solskjaer continued in this regard:

“It doesn’t matter who you play against. That might mean, in some of the big games, you might lose, and that if they’re tight matches, you might not get the result you want. If you add the consistency in the games on paper, you should be winning and everyone thinks there’s an easy fixture down the line… It’s never an easy fixture in the Premier League.”

Manchester United are in a very good position right now and have the opportunity to return to the top of the league table. Standing in their way though, are a Sheffield United side in desperate need of points to beat the drop to the Championship.

It remains to be seen which side comes up trumps when they meet on Wednesday.