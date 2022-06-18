Can Tchouameni finally usurp one of the Real Madrid old heads Modric, Kroos, and Casemiro? 

Like Aurelien Tchouameni, it is a dream for many players to play for Real Madrid and they would do anything to wear the white of Los Blancos. (Except maybe Kylian Mbappe).

Many of these players have achieved this dream and expect to one day become regulars in the capital. However, they later grew weary of playing second fiddle to the established names at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It then begs the question should Real’s latest acquisition Tchouameni be wary of going the same way?

Ancelotti's iron trust in experienced players

Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan were regular contenders for domestic and continental honors and were famous for having players who seemed to defy age.

Players such as Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, Filippo Inzaghi, and Clarence Seedorf were the mainstays of the team despite being in their 30s.

Their experience at difficult moments meant that they were consistently trusted ahead of younger and perhaps more athletic options to execute Milan’s most important matches.

The same idea has grown roots at Real Madrid and has seen them unable to trust younger players over their experienced stalwarts.

An trusted yet unchanged midfield

Eduardo Camavinga has received high praise for his performances, especially as a game-changer in the triumphant 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

But it’s worth noting that Camavinga only started one match in 13 for Los Blancos in the Champions League. In total, he has completed 3.4 tackles per 90 minutes throughout the campaign. This was less than even Lucas Vasquez and Nacho who aren’t in any way considered starters.

Ancelotti still put his faith in the established trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro who they started 13, 12, and 11 games respectively in the UCL. Casemiro was suspended for the first leg of the semifinals against Manchester City and Federico Valverde slotted in his place.

Many promising players have come and gone at Real Madrid

Los Blancos have had players like Martin Ødegaard, Mateo Kovacic, Lucas Silva, Marcos Llorente, Diego Llorente, James Rodriguez, Dani Ceballos, and Asier Illaramendi in midfield.

They have also had Sergio Reguilion and Theo Hernandez at left back, Achraf Hakimi, Danilo and Alvaro Odriozola at right back.

All of the above names were believed to be primed to replace an aging starter at Madrid. However, they only struggled for first-team minutes and sought playing time elsewhere.

Michael @CholoColcho Remember when Madrid was “set for the next decade” after they grabbed Ødegaard, Ceballos, Theo, Hakimi, Llorente, Brahim, Reinier, Jovic, Odriozola - or Kovacic, Lucas Silva, James, Illarramendi before that?



Good times. So predictable, football. Just look at age and we’re set. Remember when Madrid was “set for the next decade” after they grabbed Ødegaard, Ceballos, Theo, Hakimi, Llorente, Brahim, Reinier, Jovic, Odriozola - or Kovacic, Lucas Silva, James, Illarramendi before that?Good times. So predictable, football. Just look at age and we’re set.

The culture at Real Madrid might be changing

There is some hope for Tchouameni, however, as there are some cases where Real have chosen the legs of youth over the heads of experience.

Los Blancos let go of both Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos and depended mainly on Eder Militao, who is 23 years old. They also depended on David Alaba, who offered a step away from the usual suspects in the center of Madrid’s defense.

Another success story is Ferland Mendy, who has effectively usurped Marcelo, one of the most revered clogs in the very decorated Real Madrid wheel. He’s made something that was thought almost impossible barely a season ago a reality.

He’s succeeded where many other talented players have failed and he is the biggest proof that his fellow Frenchman stands a chance.

Where will Tchouameni fit?

Like Camavinga, it’s hard to place Tchouameni as a defensive or a central midfielder. He is flexible enough to do both but currently favors the defensive side of the game.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 46 games

◉ 362 duels won

◉ 339 final ⅓ entries

◉ 153 tackles made

◉ 81 interceptions

◉ 80 fouls won

◉ 3 assists

◉ 3 goals



#SquawkaScout Since the start of last season, only one player in Europe's top five leagues has made more tackles than Aurélien Tchouaméni:◉ 46 games◉ 362 duels won◉ 339 final ⅓ entries◉ 153 tackles made◉ 81 interceptions◉ 80 fouls won◉ 3 assists◉ 3 goals Since the start of last season, only one player in Europe's top five leagues has made more tackles than Aurélien Tchouaméni:◉ 46 games◉ 362 duels won◉ 339 final ⅓ entries◉ 153 tackles made◉ 81 interceptions◉ 80 fouls won◉ 3 assists◉ 3 goals#SquawkaScout https://t.co/k7mlYn32KK

Tchouameni is exceptional at interceptions and offers a great pressing and tackling presence in the middle of the pitch, but he also excels at carrying the ball out of danger.

Ideally, he would fit perfectly in a double pivot with any of Madrid’s current midfielders, but he could also do a good job as the sole pivot replacing Casemiro.

Can Tchouameni replace one of the old guard?

In the end, it will all come down to Tchouameni's performance. Camavinga and Mendy before him have forced the issue with a string of good performances that have brought them into the public eye.

Doing this is vital for any push for first-team places should any of the Real Madrid regulars start losing form as the fans can immediately get on Ancelotti’s back to give other players a chance.

He also has the good fortune of a hefty transfer fee that will put pressure on any manager to play him even when out of form. Nobody wants to see €100m sat on the bench week in and week out.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Aurelien Tchouameni get more game time than Real Madrid's older players? Yes No 2 votes so far