Can Wolves stop the Manchester City juggernaut?

Twenty wins in a row! That’s how incredibly good Manchester City have been despite all the unpredictability that has characterised the 2020-21 season.

Whiles every club seems to be experiencing one challenge or the other, Manchester City could do a quadruple, as they are flying high in the Premier League and in Europe.

Pep Guardiola has built a team that is defensively solid and also scores goals for fun. Even when they are not at their best, Manchester City still manage to dominate and batter their opponents.

Currently sitting 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, the Cityzens would go 15 points clear if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Wolves could spoil Manchester City's party

Manchester City’s hot winning streak means that any side that faces them are automatically the underdogs. However, they may be facing Wolves at the wrong time.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side made a poor start to the season, but they’ve massively improved in recent weeks. They are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, which includes an impressive win against Arsenal and a draw with Leicester City.

Wolves’ recent form means Manchester City must be wary of the threat they pose. Last season, they proved to be tough customers, beating Pep Guardiola’s side both home and away.

That looks highly unlikely this term, though, but their improved form means they could be party spoilers at the Etihad. Wolves boast a formidable defence that is hard to breach, but it remains to be seen if they can withstand Manchester City’s attacking firepower.

Manchester City should be wary of complacency

With a clash against Manchester United coming up over the weekend, Pep Guardiola needs to make sure his side do not get complacent against Wolves.

After winning their last 20 games in all competitions, Manchester City are now only four shy of the world record mark. However, the Manchester City boss knows that his team cannot get ahead of themselves, as they haven't won any major titles yet this season.

“We cannot relax for one second,” Guardiola said, as quoted by Goal. “Always we can do better… that is the target. As much as we win and as much as we get results, we have to demand and be over the players and say we can do better."

The Manchester City coach continued:

“This is the moment when I feel that any player is thinking the job is done or how good it is, these guys are not going to play. I am so intuitive. I know exactly when the guys are not ready to continue what we need to do.”

Irrespective of City’s sizzling form, Wolves will be a tough nut to crack. The Cityzens will need to bring their ‘A’ game to the fore to continue their winning run.