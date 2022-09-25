Canada vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Canada are set to play Uruguay at the Tehelné pole on Tuesday in an international friendly.
Canada come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Felix Sanchez's Qatar in their most recent game. First-half goals from Club Brugge forward Cyle Larin and Lille attacker Jonathan David secured the win for John Herdman's Canada.
Uruguay, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Carlos Queiroz's Iran in their most recent fixture. A second-half goal from Porto striker Mehdi Taremi sealed the deal for Iran.
Canada vs Uruguay Head-to-Head
The two countries have faced each other once, with Uruguay winning that game.
Canada form guide: W-L-W-L-W
Uruguay form guide: L-W-D-W-W
Canada vs Uruguay Team News
Canada
Canada have called up Red Star Belgrade goalkeeper Milan Borjan, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, Chaves centre-back Steven Vitoria, Porto midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, Reading winger Junior Hoilett, the Club Brugge attacking duo of Tajon Buchanan and Cyle Larin and Lille attacker Jonathan David.
There could be a potential debut for Montreal centre-back Joel Waterman and Espanyol winger Luca Koleosho. Toronto midfielder Jonathan Osorio and Besiktas midfielder Atiba Hutchinson are both out injured.
Injured: Atiba Hutchinson, Jonathan Osorio
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Uruguay
Meanwhile, Uruguay have named Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, LA Galaxy defender Martin Caceres, Napoli left-back Mathias Olivera, Flamengo right-back Guillermo Varela, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.
There could be a potential debut for Espanyol centre-back Leandro Cabrera and Empoli attacker Martin Satriano. Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo is out injured.
Injured: Ronald Araujo
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Canada vs Uruguay Predicted XI
Canada Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Maxime Crepeau, Alistair Johnston, Scott Kennedy, Derek Cornelius, Junior Hoilett, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Stephen Eustaquio, Sam Adekugbe, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Ike Ugbo
Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Muslera, Guillermo Varela, Agustin Rogel, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Federico Valverde, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Lucas Torreira, Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez
$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars
Canada vs Uruguay Prediction
Canada are making their mark on the international stage, with the emergence of talents like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David helping their cause. The team boasts some exciting talent, and there is a good mixture of youth and experience.
Uruguay, on the other hand, have in the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez an exciting spine to build their team.
Uruguay to win this game.
Prediction: Canada 0-2 Uruguay