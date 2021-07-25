Canada Women vs Great Britain Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 return to the fold with another women's football game this week as Great Britain Women take on Canada Women this Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this year and will want to win this game.

Great Britain Women have been excellent at the Olympics so far and have won both their matches. The British outfit edged hosts Japan to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will want another positive result on Tuesday.

Canada Women, on the other hand, have managed four points from their two group matches so far. The Canadians picked up a crucial victory against Chile in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Canada Women vs Great Britain Women Head-to-Head

Great Britain have never played an official fixture against Canada Women and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The North American outfit has had a few problems in recent months and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The team from the British Isles is often formed specifically for the Olympics and is unlikely to play seasoned national teams on a regular basis. Great Britain Women have an excellent opportunity to make history at the Olympics this year.

Canada Women form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: W-D

Great Britain Women form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: W-W

Canada Women vs Great Britain Women Team News

Canada Women need to win this game

Canada Women

Stephanie Labbe was forced off the pitch against Japan and remains Canada Women's only injury concern ahead of this game. The Canadians are set to name their strongest team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Stephanie Labbe

Suspended: None

Great Britain need to win this game

Great Britain Women

Manchester City shot-stopper Karen Bardsley has picked up an injury and has been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics. Great Britain Women are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Karen Bardsley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Canada Women vs Great Britain Women Predicted XI

Canada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan; Allysha Chapman, Shelina Zadorsky, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence; Quinn, Desiree Scott, Jessie Fleming; Deanne Rose, Christine Sinclair, Nichelle Prince

Ellen White scores again as Great Britain edge Japan to book their place in the women's football quarter-finals #Tokyo2020 #Olympics https://t.co/uvXgZZal5x — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 24, 2021

Great Britain Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ellie Roebuck; Demi Stokes, Steph Houghton, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze; Sophie Ingle, Kim Little; Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway, Fran Kirby; Ellen White

Canada Women vs Great Britain Women Prediction

Great Britain Women have assembled a robust squad this year and are yet to concede a goal at the Tokyo Olympics. The British side has maintained a flawless record in the competition and will be intent on making the most of its purple patch.

Canada Women have also been impressive at the Olympics and are perfectly capable of punching above their weight. Great Britain Women are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Canada Women 1-2 Great Britain Women

