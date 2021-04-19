Canet Roussillon vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

Canet Roussillon welcome Montpellier to Stade Gilbert Brutus in a Coupe de France quarter-final fixture on Tuesday.

The hosts have played just two games since March, as The Championnat National 2 games have been postponed. Their win over Marseille in the round of 32 was one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Montpellier have played in two consecutive draws in Ligue 1 after their 1-0 win over Voltigeurs de Châteaubriant.

Canet Roussillon vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

The two sides have only squared off once before. The meeting came in the Coupe de La Ligue in 1995. That round-of-16 encounter ended in a 7-6 win on penalties for the visitors, after a 1-1 draw even after extra time.

Canet Roussillon form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-W

Montpellier form guide across all competitions: D-D-W-D-W

Advertisement

Canet Roussillon vs Montpellier Team News

Canet Roussillon

The fourth-tier side does not have any injury concerns at the moment. Farid Fouzari is able to call upon a fully-fit squad for this cup tie.

⚽ Session Foot à la fin de l’entraînement de ce matin pour les Dragons.

On prépare le prochain match face à @canetRFC 😉#Dragons🐉 pic.twitter.com/9IATnWliPH — Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) April 13, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier

Pedro Mendes was ruled out of the season following an ACL injury he suffered in their 1-1 draw against Lille.

Courage Pedro 👊

Un Pailladin ne lâche rien 🧡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/scNjvBoXPn — MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) April 16, 2021

Injured: Pedro Mendes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Canet Roussillon vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Advertisement

Canet Roussillon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Ferry; Glenn Mbimba, Pascal Vie, Lasana Sagna, Sebastien Atlan; Toufik Ouadoudi, Jérémy Posteraro, Chris Lybohy; Aboubakar Kone, Ludovic Gasparotto, Yohan Bai

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonas Omlin; Mihailo Ristic, Daniel Congre, Hilton, Junior Sambia; Jordan Ferri, Teji Savanier, Florent Mollet; Stephy Mavididi, Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort

Canet Roussillon vs Montpellier Prediction

The hosts have already eliminated a Ligue 1 side from the competition in Marseille in their round-of-32 fixture. We know that they are capable of pulling off an upset here.

They are going to be well-rested for this game, while this will be the fifth game in 17 days for La Paillade.

The visitors may have won just two of their last six games across all competitions, but they have the quality in their squad to record a win over the fourth-tier side.

We predict a win for the visitors here.

Prediction: Canet Roussillon 1-2 Montpellier