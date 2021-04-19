Canet Roussillon vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

Canet Roussillon welcome Montpellier to Stade Gilbert Brutus in a Coupe de France quarter-final fixture on Tuesday.
The hosts have played just two games since March, as The Championnat National 2 games have been postponed. Their win over Marseille in the round of 32 was one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.
Montpellier have played in two consecutive draws in Ligue 1 after their 1-0 win over Voltigeurs de Châteaubriant.
Canet Roussillon vs Montpellier Head-to-Head
The two sides have only squared off once before. The meeting came in the Coupe de La Ligue in 1995. That round-of-16 encounter ended in a 7-6 win on penalties for the visitors, after a 1-1 draw even after extra time.
Canet Roussillon form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-W
Montpellier form guide across all competitions: D-D-W-D-W
Canet Roussillon vs Montpellier Team News
Canet Roussillon
The fourth-tier side does not have any injury concerns at the moment. Farid Fouzari is able to call upon a fully-fit squad for this cup tie.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Montpellier
Pedro Mendes was ruled out of the season following an ACL injury he suffered in their 1-1 draw against Lille.
Injured: Pedro Mendes
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Canet Roussillon vs Montpellier Predicted XI
Canet Roussillon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Ferry; Glenn Mbimba, Pascal Vie, Lasana Sagna, Sebastien Atlan; Toufik Ouadoudi, Jérémy Posteraro, Chris Lybohy; Aboubakar Kone, Ludovic Gasparotto, Yohan Bai
Montpellier Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonas Omlin; Mihailo Ristic, Daniel Congre, Hilton, Junior Sambia; Jordan Ferri, Teji Savanier, Florent Mollet; Stephy Mavididi, Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort
Canet Roussillon vs Montpellier Prediction
The hosts have already eliminated a Ligue 1 side from the competition in Marseille in their round-of-32 fixture. We know that they are capable of pulling off an upset here.
They are going to be well-rested for this game, while this will be the fifth game in 17 days for La Paillade.
The visitors may have won just two of their last six games across all competitions, but they have the quality in their squad to record a win over the fourth-tier side.
We predict a win for the visitors here.
Prediction: Canet Roussillon 1-2 Montpellier