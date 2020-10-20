Captaining Manchester United for PSG clash the perfect reward for outstanding Bruno Fernandes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer announced in a press conference that Bruno Fernandes will captain Manchester United in the clash against PSG.

Very few players walk into clubs and are immediately handed the armband. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made an exception when he made Harry Maguire captain of Manchester United following his world-record move.

However, despite being a very good player, the England defender is no leader. You are either born a leader or you’re not. Bruno Fernandes readily falls in the former category.

The Portuguese star has been a model professional since arriving at Old Trafford in February, contributing both goals and assists at an incredible rate.

On Tuesday, Bruno Fernandes will captain Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Paris Saint-Germain in their opening group game of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 26 goals in 27 games across all competitions since joining Man Utd:



15 goals

11 assists



Despite the bonkers numbers, he was still surprised about being named captain for the PSG game.

United manager Solskjaer confirmed this during his pre-match conference on Monday, to the surprise of the midfielder. The announcement was a surprise, but one that he thoroughly deserves for his dedication, professionalism, and outstanding performances.

“I was not expecting this - I found out this the same time as you!" Fernandes, who sat beside his manager at the press conference said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"It is an honor, an important achievement for me. The captain is everyone - everyone needs to help, be a leader on their way. The leadership is different in every player. It is not about me, but about the team,” he said.

Many Manchester United fans have come to love Bruno Fernandes for his leadership on and off the pitch. He doesn’t always have the best of games, but he never quits.

There’s a stark difference between what the fans see in Fernandes and what they see in players like Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial. All three are talented players, but only one consistently gives 100% in every game no matter the opponent.

Everything Bruno Fernandes represents was demonstrated in the club’s last Premier League game against Newcastle United.

Frustrated by a lack of chances, the midfielder saw an equalizer ruled out after Juan Mata was adjudged to have been offside. Then at 1-1, he saw his penalty saved by Karl Darlow, ending his flawless record from spot kicks.

Many players would have despaired after all these events. But not Bruno Fernandes. He persisted and led by example. His sprint from midfield to the Newcastle box to finish off a counter-attacking move typifies his fight, drive and commitment.

There will be no fans at the Parc des Princes when he emerges from the tunnel with the armband, but every United fan will be cheering him on from behind their televisions. For he has earned it.