Manchester United Transfer News: 6 PSG players out of United clash, a United legend feels that a Red Devils striker isn't world-class, and more - 15 October, 2020

Manchester United are approaching a busy run of games, having won just once in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils visit Newcastle United before taking on PSG in the Champions League next week.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on the 15th of October, 2020.

Six PSG players out of contention for the Champions League opener against Manchester United

Marquinhos (right) of Brazil fights for the ball with Bruno Miranda of Bolivia.

PSG could be without six players for their upcoming Champions League clash against Manchester United, as confirmed by thier manager Thomas Tuchel. The French champions will be without Marqinhos, Julian Draxler, Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Juan Bernat and Mauro Icardi.

In a press conference, Tuchel said in this regard:

"Maybe we will only have 11, 12 or 13 players available. We have a bit of bad luck. Draxler and Marquinhos are doubtful for Manchester too. Colin Dagba had a positive (coronavirus test) with the U21s. In the event of a negative test, he can return to the group. "

"Kehrer is injured for a few weeks. Bernat and Icardi are injured; Icardi, a week ago. It's the internal ligament in the knee. It's not too serious, but he will miss Nimes and Manchester," continued the PSG manager.

Manchester United have been drawn in a Champions League group containing RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir and PSG. The Red Devils have former PSG striker Edinson Cavani available for the first time after the Uruguayan spent a period in isolation as per the UK's COVID-19 protocols.

Advertisement

Dimitar Berbatov feels that Anthony Martial isn't world-class

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov feels that Frenchman Anthony Martial is too inconsistent to be called world-class. The Bulgarian was responding to Paul Scholes' comments on Martial who is yet to get on the score sheet for his club or country this season.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Anthony Martial's goal return last season has "conned" people into thinking he is an "actual centre-forward". #SLInt



Read: https://t.co/ZmEb8GmG97 — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) October 14, 2020

"The only criticism is that he (Anthony Martial) isn’t as consistent as he could be. He isn’t brilliant in every game, and until he is consistent, it is hard to describe him as world-class. It’s what separates the good players from the great ones. You look at Ronaldo and Messi. They have scored lots of goals every season for 10 years," said Berbatov.

"When you’re at a big club, and you don’t perform consistently, you will have critics. We must remember, Martial is playing with 10 men around him, so it isn’t just him underperforming. It can be difficult for the type of player that Martial is to stand out when he isn’t getting the support from around his team, and the poor team performance will make him look worse," continued Berbatov.

The former Manchester United striker, who himself had to deal with critics due to his languid style of play, understands the psyche of a forward who is judged on the number of goals he scores. Martial received a red card against Tottenham Hotspur and will serve a 3-match suspension starting with the game against Newcastle United.

Advertisement

Donny van de Beek to be put on a specialist training programme

Manchester United new signing Donny van de Beek will be put on a specialist training programme by the club to help him build more muscle. The Premier League is considered one of the most physical leagues in the world.

Barring injuries, this is still the #MUFC team I'd like to see play during #NEWMUN. Van de Beek scored for Holland, now is the time to play him. A DMF isn't essential in this system but Matic is an option. Pogba looked good for France. Ole needs a big performance. A huge game 1/3 https://t.co/Rn2477VmMO — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) October 15, 2020

The report in the Metro suggests that Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes was also put on the same programme.

Manchester United are impressed with the Dutchman's fitness but believe that he can bulk up more.