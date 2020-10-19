Cardiff City vs AFC Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

The EFL Championship is back with another round of fixtures this weekend as Cardiff City take on an impressive AFC Bournemouth side at the Cardiff City Stadium. Bournemouth have a strong squad and are the favourites to win this game.

Cardiff City have been fairly inconsistent this season and are currently in 12th place in the EFL Championship table. The Welsh outfit has only seven points from its first five games and is in desperate need of a victory.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the Championship at the moment and will want to finish in the top two this season. The Cherries were relegated from the Premier League last season and will want to secure promotion this season.

Cardiff City vs AFC Bournemouth Head-to-Head

Bournemouth have a positive historical record against Cardiff City and have won 19 games out of a total of 45 matches played between the two sides. Cardiff City have managed 15 victories and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two sides took place in the Premier League in 2019. Cardiff City secured a 2-0 victory on the day and will need to be at their best to repeat a similar performance.

Cardiff City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-D-L-W-L

AFC Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-W-D-W

Cardiff City vs AFC Bournemouth Team News

Cardiff City

Cardiff City will have to do without Croatian star Filip Benkovic against AFC Bournemouth. Lee Tomlin is suspended and will be unable to play a part in this fixture.

Injured: Filip Benkovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lee Tomlin

AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will want to field their best eleven in this game. The away side has a potent attacking line-up and will not hold back in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs AFC Bournemouth Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies; Greg Cunningham, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison, Jordi Osei-Tutu; Marlon Pack, Leandro Bacuna; Junior Hoilett, Joe Ralls, Sheyi Ojo; Kieffer Moore

AFC Bournemouth Predicted XI (3-5-2): Asmir Begovic; Diego Rico, Steve Cook, Chris Mepham; Adam Smith, Dan Gosling, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Jack Stacey; Dominic Solanke, Sam Surridge

Cardiff City vs AFC Bournemouth Prediction

AFC Bournemouth have one of the most impressive squads in the EFL Championship and have the upper hand going into this game. The likes of Dominic Solanke and Jefferson Lerma have done well for their side and will need to step up in this game.

Cardiff City did manage to pick up a narrow victory against Preston North End last week. The Welsh side has the home advantage in this fixture but is unlikely to get past a formidable Bournemouth outfit.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 AFC Bournemouth

