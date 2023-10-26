Cardiff City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

Cardiff City and Bristol City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 14 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 away victory over Huddersfield Town in midweek. Three goals were scored in the first half, with Callum Robinson, Dimitrios Goutas and Yakou Meite all scoring before the break while Perry Ng added a fourth in the 55th minute.

Bristol City, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Ipswich Town. Nathan Broadhead's 16th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left the Robins in 13th spot in the table, having garnered 18 points from 13 games. Cardiff City sit in seventh spot with 20 points to show for their efforts in 13 games.

Cardiff City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 100 occasions in the past. Bristol City have 42 wins to their name while Cardiff City were victorious on 37 occasions, with 21 games ending in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Cardiff City claimed a 2-0 home win.

Cardiff City are unbeaten across their last five home league games, winning four games in this sequence. This is their longest unbeaten streak at home since August 2021.

Bristol City's last six league games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games saw the winner on the day keep a clean sheet.

Five of Cardiff City's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Cardiff City vs Bristol City Prediction

Cardiff City sit just outside the playoff spots on goal difference and a win here could see them climb into the top six. Their home form has played a key role in their ascent up the table and the Bluebirds will fancy their chances of getting maximum points here.

Bristol City are just two points behind their hosts, although six places separate the two sides in the table, highlighting how tight the race for the top six is.

We are backing Cardiff City to claim maximum points with a narrow victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-0 Bristol City

Cardiff City vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cardiff City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals