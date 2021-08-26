Cardiff City vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to maintain their unbeaten start in the EFL Championship, Cardiff City take on Bristol City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors head into the game following a narrow 1-0 defeat against Swansea City and will be aiming to quickly return to winning ways.

Cardiff City suffered their first defeat of the season on Tuesday when they lost 2-0 against Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL Cup.

Jakub Moder and Andi Zeqiri scored in either half to send the Seagulls through to the third round of the cup competition.

This followed a 3-1 home victory over Millwall in round four of the EFL Championship last Saturday.

Mick McCarthy’s men are unbeaten in their four league games this season, picking up two wins and two draws.

They currently occupy sixth place in the standings, level on eight points with Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers.

Meanwhile, Bristol City were denied a second consecutive win last time out as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Swansea City.

Dutch forward Joël Piroe scored the only goal of the game in the 19th minute to hand the Swans their first win of the season.

This followed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Reading at the Madejski Stadium two Tuesdays ago.

Bristol City have managed just one win so far, losing two and picking up one draw from their four league outings.

This poor run of results sees Nigel Pearson’s side sit in 15th place in the Championship table.

Cardiff City vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

There have been 96 meetings between the two English sides. Bristol City have a slightly better record with 39 wins, while Cardiff City have picked up three fewer victories. The spoils have been shared on 21 different occasions.

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Cardiff City vs Bristol City Team News

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds will take to the pitch without Tomlin Lee, Isaak Davies, Isaac Vassell, Mark McGuinness and Ciaron Brown, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Tomlin Lee, Isaak Davies, Isaac Vassell, Mark McGuinness, Ciaron Brown

Suspended: None

Bristol City

The visitors will be without the services of Joe Williams, Callum O'Dowda and Robbie Cundy, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Joe Williams, Callum O'Dowda, Robbie Cundy

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dillion Phillips; Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Sean Morrison; Joel Bagan, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; Ryan Giles, Leandro Bacuna, Kieffer Moore

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley; Zak Vyner, Robert Atkinson, Nathan Baker, Jay Dasilva; Andy King, Matthew James; Kasey Palmer, Alex Scott, Andreas Weimann; Chris Martin

Cardiff City vs Bristol City Prediction

Cardiff City have enjoyed a fine start to their league campaign. They have picked up two wins and two draws from their opening four games, while scoring eight goals.

We predict they will maintain this form and claim all three points as they face an out-of-sorts Bristol City side.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Bristol City

