Cardiff City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2023

Cardiff City will host Swansea City in the South Welsh derby in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Ipswich Town despite holding a two-goal lead at one point.

Aaron Ramsey and Joe Ralls scored to put the Bluebirds two goals up by the 52nd minute. However, Nathan Broadhead halved the deficit in the 59th minute, while Freddie Ladapo's brace helped his side complete a stunning comeback.

Swansea City, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat on home turf against Bristol City despite going ahead. They broke the deadlock through Liam Cullen in the 10th minute but second-half goals from Mark Sykes and Samuel Bell helped the Robins leave with all three points.

The defeat saw the Swans drop into the relegation zone, having garnered just two points from five games. Cardiff City are two points better off in 19th spot.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 74 occasions in the past. Swansea City have 33 wins to their name. Cardiff City were victorious on 23 occasions, while 18 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Swansea City claimed a dramatic 3-2 away win, scoring the winner in the 99th minute.

Six of Swansea's seven games in all competitions this season, including each of the last five, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Cardiff City's seven games in all competitions this season have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Eleven of the last 12 head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Swansea City have kept a clean sheet in seven of the last nine South Wales derbies.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Prediction

The two Welsh outfits have started the season poorly and are both swimming in the relegation waters. However, national bragging rights are on the line here and both sets of players will attempt to step up to the occasion.

Swansea City have gotten the better of their rivals in recent games and both sides have been involved in high-scoring games this season.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-2 Swansea City

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals