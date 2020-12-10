Cardiff City vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

The South Wales derby classic returns for yet another year as Cardiff City host Swansea City in a battle between the Bluebirds and the Swans.

Cardiff are edging closer to the top six thanks to their terrific win away at Stoke City on Tuesday night which meant they extended their winning run to four matches.

Meanwhile, their fierce Welsh rivals sit in those coveted playoff places, although they will be kicking themselves after they couldn’t earn the win at home to Bournemouth in midweek. That victory would have taken them top of the table.

This derby will take on a different tone with it being the first one without the presence of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Head-to-head

Cardiff have failed to beat their native counterparts in their last three games, their last win over them coming in 2013 when both were competing in the Premier League.

Cardiff's last Championship victory over Swansea came in April 2010, although they did beat them at the Liberty in February 2011.

Out of the 11 fixtures played between the pair since 2000, Cardiff have won three games but have lost five others.

Overall, Swansea have the edge historically, winning 28 games against their opponents in all.

Advertisement

They have lost 22 times to Cardiff and drawn on a further 18 occasions.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Team News

Harry Wilson is a doubt ahead of this one after suffering an arm injury against Stoke in midweek.

However, the club will be buoyed by the fact that Junior Hoilett could be back in time for the weekend after missing their last outing with a hip injury.

Injured: Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Doubtful: Harry Wilson

Suspended: None

Marc Guehi is a doubt after missing Tuesday’s draw with a head injury while Yan Dhanda may well be handed a second consecutive start.

Ryan Bennett is also a major doubt after picking up a hamstring injury prior to their midweek game. The defender may be out for up to two weeks if the strain in serious.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White, George Byers

Doubtful: Marc Guehi, Ryan Bennett

Suspended: None

🔴 REF WATCH 🟡



🆔 John Brooks will be the man in the middle in Saturday’s South Wales derby.



👉 https://t.co/d0yBLfeLQf pic.twitter.com/DMnUtVwtGO — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 10, 2020

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Cardiff City predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Smithies, Leandro Bacuna, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Junior Hoilett, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Sheyi Ojo, Kieffer Moore, Robert Glatzel

Advertisement

Swansea City predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Joel Latibeaudiere, Connor Roberts, Jake Bidwell, Korey Smith, Matt Grimes, Yan Dhanda, Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Prediction

This feisty match-up always produces fireworks and, despite the lack of fans, this weekend’s game will be no different.

Cardiff have found form recently but their winning run may end against a Swansea side who have a lethal attacking force. We are expecting a draw in this game.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Swansea City