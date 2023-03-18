Carlo Ancelotti explains his plan to help Real Madrid star against Barcelona player in El Clasico this weekend

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed how he intends to help Los Blancos forward Vinicius Junior against Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in this weekend's El Clasico. The tactician explained that he would move the Brazilian around during the game to make it difficult for his Uruguayan opponent to keep him at bay.

It is worth noting that Barcelona have found a way of minimizing Vinicius Junior's impact in El Clasico by deploying Ronald Araujo as a right-back to face the attacker. The plan has been largely successful in recent meetings, with the defender utilizing his pace and physical advantage to neutralize the Brazilian.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Ronald Araujo after pocketing Vinicius Jr in El Clasico Ronald Araujo after pocketing Vinicius Jr in El Clasico😭 https://t.co/o78alYq7ui

With the two clubs set to face each other for the second time in La Liga this season on Sunday, it is highly likely that Barca coach Xavi Hernandez will use the same tactic. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the fixture, Carlo Ancelotti explained how he will counter it.

“These two teams know each other well, so we know what to expect," he told the press in quotes conveyed by Managing Madrid. "Vinícius is always Vinícius, even if the last few Clasicos have been tougher for him.

"I’m thinking of putting him on the right, so we’ll see [laughs]. I’m obviously not being serious. But moving him around could be important. Not having a forward in a fixed position makes it more difficult for the defender. Vinícius will play on the left, but could move around more in this game,” the tactician added.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz 🎙Xavi on el Clasico Pressure



🗣: "The pressure is always to win at Can Barça. But they are worse off. They are under a little more pressure. But Barça is demanding. Barcelona is the greatest in the world." 🎙Xavi on el Clasico Pressure🗣: "The pressure is always to win at Can Barça. But they are worse off. They are under a little more pressure. But Barça is demanding. Barcelona is the greatest in the world."

Tomorrow's El Clasico will be a make-or-break affair for Real Madrid. The Galacticos are currently nine points behind Barcelona in the race for the Liga title, with just 13 games to go.

Carlo Ancelotti's men need to claim victory in the clash to revive their hopes of competing for the title. Otherwise, it'd be another step closer to triumph for the men from Catalonia.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti vows to play attacking football against Barcelona in El Clasico

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

The Real Madrid tactician admitted that he has no idea what the Blaugrana will do when they clash at Camp Nou in El Clasico on Sunday, but insists that his side will adopt an offensive approach to the game.

“We can’t think we’re going to a party," Carlo Ancelotti said. "We need to view Barcelona as a lion and not a cat. We have to prepare well and play well, individually and collectively, defensively and offensively.

"It’s hard to know how Barcelona will play tomorrow because it’s a different game. They defended deep in the last game, but they had scored early and had a lead to defend. Maybe if we score early then it would be an opposite kind of game. In any case, we’ll play attacking football,” the Italian added.

Poll : 0 votes