Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti comments on his future at club beyond this season

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has said he will be at the Santiago Bernabeu next season amid speculation over his future at the club.

Ancelotti led Madrid to the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double last season. He returned to the club in July 2021 and enjoyed a perfect first campaign with the Galacticos.

However, this season hasn't been as great for Real Madrid under Ancelotti. They trail Barcelona by eight points in the La Liga title race. Los Blancos also suffered a 3-1 defeat to their El Clasico rivals in the Supercopa de Espana final, but they did win the FIFA Club World Cup.

Nevertheless, Ancelotti has quashed reports that he could depart the Bernabeu at the end of the season. He said (via MadridXtra):

"Next season? I'll be here. I have a contract, and that's it. The only thing I have to do is to win games (laughs)."

The former AC Milan coach has been linked with the Brazil national team job. Reports earlier this month claimed that he was the favoruite for the role amid uncertainty over his future with Los Blancos.

Ancelotti signed a three-year deal with Madrid when he returned from Everton in 2021. He played down reports regarding the Selecao managerial job, saying that he will honour the terms of his contract at the Bernabeu:

"Brazil national team? I don't know anything about this. I don't even know what they reported in Brazil. I'm Real Madrid coach; my contract is until June 2024."

Real Madrid legend Marcelo explains difference between Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho

Marcelo on the differences between the iconic Real Madrid bosses.

Marcelo played under three of Real Madrid's greatest managers in Ancelotti, Zidane and Mourinho. He won trophies under all three, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

The Brazilian has explained the main difference between the three coaches, telling ESPN:

“The best in terms of his talks, was Mourinho — a coach who specializes in getting into your head. It changed me into being aggressive."

Mourinho is renowned for his motivational skills, and his charisma worked a charm for European heavyweights Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan. Marcelo then explained how Zidane's best quality is his group management:

“In group management, I’d say Zizou, because there was a time when Kiko Casilla played 25 games, and Keylor Navas smiled on the bench. He kept everyone happy."

It's no surprise that Zidane's man-management skills are lauded. He led Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles while dealing with superstar names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

Marcelo then touched on Ancelotti:

“Carlo kept his calm way of being. We scored a goal, and we were always calm. It was very good for me to have him.. In my last season in that situation, I was the captain of the team, but he preferred to player someone else, and that’s normal, and he has helped me on this issue.”

Marcelo left the Bernabeu last summer after his contract expired. He joined Olympiakos but has since had his contract mutually terminated.

