Carlo Ancelotti has dressing room problem with 2 Real Madrid stars who don't understand each other: Reports

Real Madrid have enjoyed a rather impressive start to the new season on all fronts. However, things may not be rosy in the dressing room.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, two Madrid players are struggling to understand each other, which is causing problems for manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The two players are Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, both of whom are midfielders and are recognized as future leaders of Real Madrid's midfield. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are well into their 30s and are expected to soon hand over the reins to the younger stars. The experienced duo guided Real Madrid to unprecedented heights, winning five Champions League trophies together.

SPORF @Sporf Casemiro, 30 years old.

Luka Modric, 36 years old.

Toni Kroos, 32 years old.



Aurélien Tchouaméni, 22 years old.

Eduardo Camavinga, 19 years old.

Federico Valverde, 23 years old.



However, the younger midfield duo of Camavinga and Tchouameni has not been able to connect the way the older one had over the years.

They notably had the opportunity to shine against RB Leipzig, as they were both picked in the starting lineup. However, the young duo was unable to take the game in Real Madrid's favour, with Los Blancos going down 3-2.

El Nacional has claimed that Ancelotti does not want to risk experimenting with the duo. Currently, one of them is likely to play alongside an older player, rather than together, as they do not understand each other as well as they should.

France manager Didier Deschamps also tried and failed to work with the two youngsters in the French midfield. Carlo Ancelotti will hope to work with Camavinga and Tchouameni in order to improve their connection on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Barcelona have their eyes on Real target Vitor Roque

According to Mundo Deportivo (via TheRealChamps), Barcelona are interested in signing Real Madrid target Vitor Roque. The impressive youngster has shone with Athletico Paranaese in Brazil recently, and a move to Europe is said to be on the cards.

While Los Blancos have been linked to him, other European juggernauts, including Barcelona, have set the 17-year-old forward in their sights. With both Spanish giants having a long history of signing Brazilian talents, it is uncertain where Roque will decide to go.

In the meantime, the teenage forward will hope he can continue to impress in his home country, where he has scored six goals and made two assists in 16 appearances.

