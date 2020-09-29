Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action with yet another fixture this week as the Catalans hit the road to take on Celta Vigo in a La Liga game at the Estadio de Balaidos. Barcelona started off their La Liga campaign under Ronald Koeman on a positive note and will hope to maintain their excellent form against the Galician outfit.

Celta de Vigo have been largely impressive this season and are yet to lose a game in La Liga. The home side has managed only one victory from its three games, however, and will have to work on its final product.

Barcelona picked up an emphatic 4-0 victory against Villarreal in their first game of the season but will have to be wary of this fixture. The Catalans have struggled in this fixture over the past few years and will need to be at their best to take three points away from this fixture.

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a predictably superior record against Celta de Vigo and have won 12 matches out of a total of 21 games played between the two sides two. The Galicians have troubled Barcelona on several occasions in the past, however, and can afford to be confident going into this game.

Celta de Vigo famously defeated Barcelona in June earlier this year and effectively managed to derail the Catalans' title bid. Iago Aspas has enjoyed particularly special moments against Barcelona and will likely play an important role in this match.

Celta de Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-W-D

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona Team News

Ruben Blanco is injured for Celta Vigo

Celta de Vigo

Celta de Vigo will have to do without a few important players against Barcelona and will have to replace Ruben Blanco, Sergio Alvarez, and David Junca this week. The Galicians will rely heavily on the talismanic Iago Aspas in this game.

Injured: Ruben Blanco, Sergio Alvarez, David Junca

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona have a strong squad

Barcelona

Neto is set for an extended stay in Barcelona's goal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen unavailable for the Catalans. Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite are also injured and are unlikely to feature in the squad this week.

Injured: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Celta de Vigo Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ivan Villar; Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Joseph Aidoo; Lucas Olaza, Okay Yokuslu, Renato Tapia, Kevin Vazquez; Brais Mendez; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neto; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto; Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic; Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann; Lionel Messi

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona's change in formation under Ronald Koeman has resulted in several positive changes so far. The Catalans seem to rely a lot less on the talismanic Lionel Messi in this new tactical setup and the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati had excellent games against Villarreal.

An away game against Celta Vigo, however, presents a challenge of an entirely different nature. The home side knows Barcelona's weaknesses all too well and the likes of Santi Mina and Iago Aspas will pose a threat on the counter. Ronald Koeman will have a plan in place for Barcelona and his new formation may well see the Catalans pick up an important away victory this week.

Prediction: Celta de Vigo 1-2 Barcelona

