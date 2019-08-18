Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid C.F : 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis

RC Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid C.F started their La Liga campaign in fine fashion as they thumped Celta Vigo 3-1 at Balaidos away from home. After a disastrous pre-season, the Whites have shown what they are capable of.

Zinedine Zidane's men took the lead early on in the game as Karim Benzema slotted the ball into the back of the net after Gareth Bale bamboozled two of Celta's defenders before setting up the Frenchman.

The hosts had a chance to get back into the game after Luka Modric was sent off for catching Denis Suarez from behind. But Real showed character as they doubled their advantage at the hour mark with a vicious strike from Toni Kroos.

The visitors looked comfortable with a two goal cushion but Isco's introduction into the game saw Zidane's side take total control of the game.

Benzema was in sublime form as he scored one and set up one for the visitors and lead the attack for the Spanish giants with supreme confidence. However, Celta scored a consolation goal as Iker Losada slotted one past Thibaut Courtois in the dying minutes of the match.

Here is a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Gareth Bale makes a statement with his performance

RC Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Gareth Bale was a surprise inclusion in the starting line up after all the controversies that surrounded the Welshman this summer. With Eden Hazard injured just a day before the game & Marco Asensio and Rodrygo already sidelined, Zidane put his trust on Bale.

Bale looked like a man on a mission as he caused all kinds of havoc on the wings. The 30-year-old set up Benzema for Real's first after some impressive work to get past Celta's defense. The Welshman put in a massive shift last night.

The winger often tracked back to help Alvaro Odriozola defend and looked well integrated with the rest of the team. Bale and Benzema on various occasions formed a formidable duo which kept the Celta defense busy throughout.

