Celta Vigo 2-1 Barcelona: 5 talking points as Veiga's double sinks Blaugrana | La Liga 2022-23

Barcelona were beaten 2-1 by Celta Vigo on Sunday (June 4) on the final day of the 2022-23 La Liga season at the Balaidos.

Gabri Veiga scored a brace for the Galicians while Ansu Fati pulled a goal back for the champions late on. Knowing that a win will confirm their survival, Celta started the game brightly, but it wasn't until the 42nd minute that they broke the deadlock.

After winning the ball high up the field, Haris Seferovic slipped in to Veiga, who shot low beyond the legs of Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Just five minutes after the hour mark, Veiga doubled their advantage with a terrific shot from range that hit the pole before crashing into the back of the net.

Barcelona, who had been insipid all night, were heading to a third loss in four games, but Fati gave them hope in the 89th minute. However, the Blaugrana couldn't find the equaliser and crashed to a sixth defeat of the season to finish with 88 points, ten more than Real Madrid. Celta, meanwhile, finished in 13th place and survived in La Liga once more.

Here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 Barcelona downed by bogey team again

All the major teams have one side against whom they inexplicably tend to struggle every time. For Barcelona, that team is Celta Vigo, who always manage to be a thorn in their flesh.

Of the previous ten games before this one, the Blaugrana had beaten them only four times, dropping points in six games, including four at the Balaidos. On Sunday, the Galicians struck again.

It mattered little, though, as Barcelona had the title in the bag already. Nevertheless, Celta spoiled their plans of ending the season strongly with a win, their first in seven games.

#4 Gabri Veiga loves scoring away from home

It has been a breakout season for Gabri Veiga, who established himself in Celta Vigo's lineup after being on the fringes in the previous two years and struck 11 goals in La Liga.

Seven of them have come on the road, including a sensational brace against the La Liga winners. He put the Celeste in front in the 42nd minute before doubling their advantage with a superb long-range strike.

With two goals, Veiga ended his 11-game drought in the league. Now that Celta are staying in La Liga, the 21-year-old will look to build on this form next season.

#3 Barcelona substitutes combine to reduce deficit

Barcelona were insipid on the night, but Xavi's substitutions were inspirational, as Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati came off the bench to combine for their late goal.

Dembele sent in an inch-perfect long ball from the right which Fati sneakily snuck in behind the Celta defence to connect with before heading home from close range.

While it couldn't inspire Barcelona's comeback, it ensured a nervy end to the game.

#2 Celta Vigo survive the drop

Celta Vigo came into the game sitting in 17th position and knowing that they had to win. If the Galicians had failed to seal all three points, their destiny would've rested on the results of other games.

However, Carlos Carvalhal's side took matters into their own hands and beat the champions. It was no fluke, though, with Celta looking dangerous on the break and probing Barca's shaky defence.

Despite finishing with only 27% possession, the Galicians mustered more shots (12 to 9) and had more than four times as many on target (9 to 2), displaying their menacing side to seal a deserved win.

#1 Xavi's Barcelona remain a work in progress

Barcelona looked unstoppable for most of their campaign but since winning the La Liga, they succumbed to three defeats in their last four games and eventually failed to hit 90 points.

After being crowned champions on matchday 34, the Blaugrana crashed to consecutive defeats to Real Sociedad (2-1 at home) and now-relegated Real Valladolid (3-1 away). Celta spoiled their title party further by inflicting them their sixth loss of the season.

In all these defeats, Xavi's team lacked the spark that saw them romp to the top-flight crown as complacency crept into their game. Their defence was woefully exposed, and the midfield was sliced open with the ease of a knife slicing through butter.

Barcelona will start the 2023-24 season as the defending champions but clearly are a work in progress and will need to up their game if they are to defend their title.

