Celta Vigo 2-1 Barcelona: Player ratings for Blaugrana as bogey team hands them defeat on final day | La Liga 2022-23

Barcelona went down 2-1 to Celta Vigo at the Balaidos on the final day of the La Liga season, dashing their hopes of hitting the 90-point mark.

With the title already in the bag, the Blaugrana came to Galicia hoping to end a largely positive campaign on a high, but their bogey team came back to haunt them.

Gabri Veiga netted twice for the Celeste, once in the 42nd minute to break the deadlock and then in the 65th, a superb long-range strike that sealed the contest for his team.

Ansu Fati came off the bench to score in the 89th minute for the champions, but it was too little too late. Barcelona lost for the sixth time in the season, and a third time in four games since being crowned.

Their season ends with a respectable tally of 88 points, ten clear of their arch-rivals Real Madrid, while Celta managed to survive in La Liga for another year. On that note, here are the player ratings for Barcelona:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

The Barcelona custodian came into the game knowing that a 27th clean sheet would rewrite La Liga's history books, but Veiga robbed that opportunity from him. However, that takes nothing away from a solid display, with Ter Stegen making six saves in the game before going off in the 63rd minute.

Sergi Roberto - 4.5/10

He was found out defensively time and again and also offered nothing meaningful going forward. Once an incredible utility player capable of operating from any position and giving his manager tactical flexibility, Roberto is now a liability to Barcelona.

Jules Kounde - 7/10

Kounde held the fort impeccably for Barcelona but eventually failed to prevent Celta from scoring. He made excellent recoveries, winning four ground duels, and completing over 100 passes in the game.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

He, too, had impeccable passing accuracy, registering 98% success, and looked solid defensively, making one clearance and interception each. However, he played only the first half and went off for Gavi at the break.

Marcos Alonso - 6.5/10

Alonso was handed a rare start and was good for most of the time, registering three clean sheets and winning all three of his aerial duels. Both of Celta's goals, though, came down his flank, and he was completely powerless about either.

Franck Kessie - 6.5/10

The Ivorian's goal in the 11th minute was ruled out, as he was clearly off-side. Kessie came within inches of scoring again a while later. He made one vital clearance in the 85th minute from a free-kick by Renato Tapia.

Eric Garcia - 5.5/10

Starting in the centre of midfield, Garcia looked horribly out of place in the first half. Celta players glided past him with relative ease, as the Spaniard offered no resistence to their offensive plays. He only improved after moving back to central defence.

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

The Dutchman was guilty of Celta's opening goal, as he lost possession in a crucial position but was otherwise the driving force behind Barcelona. He completed 94% of his passes, won five ground duels and made three tackles.

Raphinha - 6.5/10

No goals for the Brazilian once again, but he was a menace down the left flank, bombing up and down with relentless energy and poise. He completed three dribbles and won five ground duels.

Robert Lewandowski - 6.5/10

The Pole hit the woodwork once and had two shots, both of which were off-target. While he was certainly a threat, Lewandowski would be frustrated for being unable to add to his goal-tally on the final day. The Pichichi is in the bag, nonetheless.

Ferran Torres - 5/10

He didn't attempt a single shot in the game and didn't win a single ground duel either. It was a poor showing from a man who clearly needs to start more.

Ratings of Barcelona substitutes against Celta Vigo

Gavi (46' for Christensen) - 6/10

He came in for Christensen and added resolve to Barcelona's midfield.

Inaki Pena (63' for Ter Stegen) - 5/10

Barcelona's second-choice goalkeeper conceded within seconds after coming on, but it was a good effort from Veiga, too.

Ousmane Dembele (63' for Raphinha) - 7/10

The Frenchman set up Fati for Barcelona's only goal with a lovely cross.

Ansu Fati (63' for Torres) - 7.5/10

He pulled one back for Barcelona in the 89th minute with a perfectly placed header after sneaking in behind Celta's defence to connect with Dembele's cross.

With two goals in his last three league games, Fati showed what he's capable of, and will have no sortage of suitors if he's indeed set on leaving the club.

Pablo Torre (72' for Garcia) - 4/10

The Spaniard completed only seven passes in 18 minutes of action.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes