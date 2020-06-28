Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona: 5 Hits and Flops | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona dropped potentially key points in this summer's La Liga title race, after a 2-2 draw away at Celta Vigo.

Barcelona face a nervous wait as title rivals Real Madrid can open up a two-point gap if they beat Espanyol on Sunday.

Iago Aspas' free-kick late on spoiled Barcelona's encouraging display to further dent their title hopes

Iago Aspas' late free-kick strike proved pivotal, as Barcelona were forced to share the spoils against Celta Vigo in a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Municipal de Balaidos. Luis Suarez's well-taken brace was cancelled out in the process, and the result will have significant ramifications atop La Liga.

Barcelona, who started brightly, took the lead after 20 minutes. Moments after Arturo Vidal was halted abruptly on the edge of the box, Lionel Messi curled a chipped pass into Suarez’s path from the resulting free-kick. Unmarked, the Uruguayan couldn't believe his luck as he instinctively headed home from close range to open the scoring.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen almost got himself into trouble, after a slack attempted pass presented Celta with a golden opportunity to level the scores minutes later.

Gerard Pique made an important block, as Aspas was visibly frustrated by Fedor Smolov's selfish nature in the final third – which saw the chance ultimately squandered.

Little did Aspas know, that he'd be wheeling away to celebrate a last-gasp equaliser with his teammates over an hour later. The hosts were continuously threatening on the counter-attack, with Kevin Vazquez forcing Ter Stegen into an important close-range stop. His outstretched leg proved key, flicking the goalbound strike onto the post.

Then, the Germany international had to deny Aspas' hopeful effort from a narrow angle as Celta reminded the visitors of their ever-present threat in transition. Barcelona though created ample chances to have more than a one-goal cushion heading into half-time.

Less than five minutes after the restart, their lead vanished. A mistake in possession was cruelly punished – with help from some questionable defensive positioning.

Ivan Rakitic's pass was cut out by an alert Brais Mendez, while Samuel Umtiti was caught high up the pitch. Aspas released a defence-splitting pass, which Okay Yokuslu raced onto, before slotting the ball across for Smolov.

He made no mistake from close-range to equalise with a tap-in. Oscar Garcia made a triple substitution on the hour mark, as all players involved in their equaliser – bar Aspas – were replaced.

Shortly afterwards, Luis Suarez completed his brace. Denis Suarez played himself into trouble on the edge of his own box as Messi picked his pocket and released an intricate pass for the Uruguayan. He let the ball run across his body before firing low into the bottom corner.

Ter Stegen had to make a diving stop to deny Nolito after he combined with Aspas in the area, firing low and towards the bottom corner. However, he could not stop Aspas' late free-kick from arrowing into the back of the net.

Suarez on TV "Obviously we are down, we've dropped points again, very frustrated. We have to hope Madrid drop some points. Both teams have difficult games to play." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) June 27, 2020

Nolito could have been a stoppage-time hero but directed his goalbound effort into Ter Stegen's grateful gloves. Celta missed the chance to snatch all three points at the death.

The result means Barcelona have now drawn two of their five league fixtures since play resumed earlier this month. They've presented Real Madrid an opportunity to capitalise when they travel to bottom side Espanyol on Sunday evening. Without further ado, here's a look at five hits and flops as Barcelona again dropped key points in this summer's La Liga title race:

#5 Flop: Samuel Umtiti, Barcelona

Barcelona defender Umtiti endured a frustrating game, where he was tentative and out of position often

It's fair to say that Umtiti has been a shadow of his former self in recent seasons. Troublesome knee injuries have rather dramatically stalled the World Cup winner's progress.

Here, the Barcelona man made his first start since play resumed earlier this month and it showed. The centre-back didn't exude confidence alongside Pique and instead was clearly being targeted in possession. Celta attackers could sense his hesitant nature on the ball.

He didn't want to make any mistakes or take unnecessary risks in the early stages. Then, his play shifted to a point where his safer passes increased while holding his position suddenly became an afterthought. That was an unwelcome sight, especially given the hosts' counter-attacking threat.

For their first goal, he was caught far too high and watched on helplessly as Aspas' excellent pass floated beyond him. Suddenly, Okay Yokuslu was bearing down on goal and he could do nothing to stop them from netting a well-deserved equaliser.

Yet minutes earlier, he made an inch-perfect sliding tackle to dispossess Aspas as Celta created a half-chance with intricate play down the opposite flank.

It's this type of frustrating inconsistency that has led to many supporters calling for action regarding Umtiti's future. Sure, he wasn't solely at fault for Smolov's goal but had he held his position, the danger probably would have been averted altogether.

It's moments like these which rather reiterate how he's dropped down in pecking order as far as central defence is concerned. Compatriot Clement Lenglet would have been equally frustrated watching from the substitutes' bench.

#4 Hit: Iago Aspas, Celta Vigo

Aspas led by example against Barcelona

Initially, this was going to former Barcelona man Denis Suarez. It felt like a concerted effort by the midfielder to prove something against his former teammates. He was understandably keen to make up for lost time after a forgettable loan spell at Arsenal.

However, as much as his creativity (five successful dribbles, two key passes) and tenacity (five tackles) in midfield was clear, he was also partly at fault for Barcelona's second goal. So, captain and last-gasp hero Aspas edges his name into the hit column on this occasion.

Not only did he provide the defence-splitting pass which exposed Umtiti's needlessly high positioning, but he also unleashed a rocket of his own to equalise late on.

Aspas on TV "We had watched some videos of Barca defending free kicks, and saw that they jumped in the wall, and I thought I could get it around Griezmann." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) June 27, 2020

It ruined match reports everywhere as the 32-year-old continued his impressive goalscoring form this term. He's now scored 12 league goals this season, with three in his last three games to boot. Only three La Liga players have more so if Celta are to battle their way towards a respectable finish, they need Aspas to maintain his fine form going forward.

#3 Flop: Ansu Fati, Barcelona

Barcelona youngster Fati cut a frustrated figure against Celta

There's a reason why Quique Setien called for greater consistency from Ansu Fati immediately after his encouraging display against Leganes on June 16. The teenage winger mixes moments of individual brilliance with frustrating decision-making too often.

It's easy to forget that he's still just 17. However, as Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite were left toiling on the substitutes' bench, Fati failed to impress here. The Celta Vigo backline seemed prepared for his trickery and invention in the final third.

He won just three of 11 duels, lost possession ten times and was dribbled past on two occasions before being replaced by Braithwaite with 20 minutes to play. Effectively marshalled by an overtly physical Joseph Aidoo throughout, the youngster was persistent but didn't do enough to earn a similar reward like the one against Leganes.

There, he broke the deadlock just before half-time with a drilled effort into the bottom corner. Here? Messi teed him up with a nicely-weighted intricate pass in the box, which he scuffed from close-range.

It rather summed up a frustrating outing for a youngster with world-class potential. Fati still has plenty of work to do before he justifies his standing as a Barcelona regular going forward.

#2 Hit: Luis Suarez, Barcelona

Suarez scored two well-taken strikes for Barcelona, one either side of half-time

The best forwards can score without having a particularly standout game and again, Barcelona's Luis Suarez provided the finishing touches on this occasion. He's understandably frustrated with the end result though, which virtually undid all of his hard work on an afternoon where Barcelona could have easily won.

His first strike was delivered on a plate by Messi, whose free-kick was lofted into the box and Celta were duly punished for slack man-marking. Left unmarked – although he hasn't particularly shone in recent performances since play resumed earlier this month – he was never going to miss from there.

He looks fitter and more determined than he has done at times in recent years, which is a welcome sight for supporters. It was rather evidenced by his continuous tussles with Nestor Araujo, who was booked. Suarez will argue he probably should have been sent off for his persistently harsh treatment when challenging the Barcelona man in possession.

Araujo knew, as well as most do, that he had to adopt such physical tactics to try and frustrate Suarez. Instead though, it only motivated him to slam home a razor-sharp second before being replaced by Griezmann with little over ten minutes to play.

#1 Hit: Lionel Messi, Barcelona

Barcelona captain Messi regularly sprung into life and although he didn't score, created chances galore

If Suarez feels frustrated by this result, then Barcelona captain Messi will be livid. They let their lead slip, not once but twice. And although he faded at times in the second half, Messi also created chances galore that his Barcelona teammates should have done better to finish.

In the first half alone, his inviting corner-kick deliveries saw Pique head an effort onto the post, before Celta goalkeeper Ruben Blanco fumbled his lines.

Messi produced defence-splitting passes twice for an overlapping Nelson Semedo, which were ultimately wasted as the hosts cleared their lines under pressure. Messi also teed up Fati in the area, which was skewed wide, while setting up Suarez twice to complete his brace.

The first assist felt like one practised on the training ground, as he deftly chipped into the Celta area and watched Suarez head home. It was too simplistic, yet the second one seemed more important at the time. Messi pinched the ball from Denis Suarez on the edge of the area and instinctively fed his strike partner again, this time for him to slam home with aplomb.

Five key passes, four successful dribbles, three big chances created, eight of 12 duels won and two assists. Messi was Barcelona's best player again and ultimately had little to show for it. Displays like these emphasise their over-reliance on him, which is certainly worrying.