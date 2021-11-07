Celta Vigo 3-3 FC Barcelona: Player ratings as last-minute equalizer stuns the Catalans | LaLiga 2021-22

Football, bloody hell! A three-goal half-time lead for FC Barcelona was wiped out by Celta Vigo. Their captain Iago Aspas scored a stunning injury-time equalizer to share the spoils.

The visitors, who just announced the return of their midfield metronome Xavi Hernandez as the head coach for the club, started off bright. History suggests that the Balaidos is not a good place to visit for the Catalans. However, goals from Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay put them three goals clear at half-time.

Injuries forced off Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia at half-time, while Nico Gonzalez was also forced off injured shortly into half-time. Celta pulled a goal back five minutes into half-time through Iago Aspas while Nolito added a second. Aspas capped off an impressive comeback for the home side with a 96th minute equalizer!

90+5:36 was the time of his equalising goal. 😱 Iago Aspas' game by numbers vs. Barcelona:7 touches in opp. box6 duels won6 chances created5 fouls won5 crosses4 shots2 shots on target2 goals90+5:36 was the time of his equalising goal. 😱 https://t.co/Y08aXKSfWv

Barcelona will stay at 9th place on the table heading into the international break. Their 2nd half performance will pose a lot of questions for their incoming manager.

Here are the player ratings for the game.

FC Barcelona Player Ratings vs Celta Vigo

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - 5/10

It was a poor display of goalkeeping by the German international and not for the first time this season. Failed to keep out Aspas' winner despite a really tight shot. Spilled the ball horrendously before the first goal.

Oscar Mingueza - 4/10

A disastrous day at the office for the young Barcelona centre-back playing at left back. Let Aspas run free in the goal chalked-off due to offside. Poor positioning in Nolito's goal chalked-off due to a hand-ball. Not to mention, completely failed to track Javi Galan throughout the game.

Eric Garcia - 6/10

Garcia played only half of the game thanks to some discomfort. But in that half he looked comfortable on the ball and stopped a counter attack by Celta with an interception. He played the less enduring half of the game for Barcelona.

Clement Lenglet - 5/10

Made a crucial block on Nolito's shot on goal in the 2nd half. But that was compensated by a poor giveaway allowing Aspas free on goal. Looked shaky on the ball in the second half under pressure.

Jordi Alba - 6.5/10

As was the case for a lot of Barcelona players, in the first half he was excellent because Celta were never in the game. Gave assists to both Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay for their goals. However, in the defensive end and under Celta's attack, even Alba gave the ball away too cheaply for anyone's liking.

Sergio Busquets - 6/10

A rare goal for him extended Barcelona's lead in the first half but a poor giveaway in the 2nd half let Nolito grab a second goal for Celta. Looked really shaky under pressure in the second half as well. The rating would be lower if not for the goal.

Nico Gonzalez - 8/10

The best player for Barcelona for as long as he was on the pitch. He provided the assist for Sergio Busquets' goal and it was his dribble followed by a pass to Alba which led to Memphis' goal. A really mature performance by the young La Masia graduate which ended prematurely due to muscle discomfort.

Another Wonderful Performance! 🌟 📊| Nico González vs Celta Vigo.• 59 Mins Played• 1 Assist• 43 Touches• 18/20 Passes• 2 Chances Created• 1 Key Pass• 12/20 Duels Won• 8 Dribbles• 1 Clearance• 1 Tackle• 1 Interception• 2 Ball Recoveries• 3 Fouls WonAnother Wonderful Performance! 🌟 https://t.co/ayxqY5Y4qu

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

Rattled the crossbar in the closing stages of the game in what could have been a game-winner. He had an excellent game which would go unnoticed thanks to Iago Aspas. Saw plenty of the ball and rarely gave it away.

Great Display! 🙌 📊| Frenkie De Jong vs Celta Vigo. • 92 Touches.• 58/64 Passes.• 1 Shot. (Crossbar)• 1 Chance Created.• 1 Key Pass.• 13/18 Duels Won. (Most)• 8 Dribbles.• 1 Aerial Won.• 2 Interceptions.• 8 Ball Recoveries.• 1 Foul Won.Great Display! 🙌 https://t.co/pgtiLT3JIA

Gavi - 5/10

Not a performance he would have loved. Looked out of place on the right wing and even more out of place defending against Javi Galan.

Memphis Depay - 6/10

Looked alienated in the first half until the goal that he scored. Had very little to feed off in the second as Barcelona spent most of the half chasing shadows.

Ansu Fati - 7/10

Broke the deadlock with an excellent finish and looked lively and threatening every time he got the ball. He gave Hugo Mallo a terrible time defending but unfortunately had to be subbed off due to a strain in the hamstring.

Goal News @GoalNews Ansu Fati was substituted in the first half after picking up a hamstring injury 😞 Ansu Fati was substituted in the first half after picking up a hamstring injury 😞 https://t.co/ICxxfzhIgr

Substitutes:

Ronald Araujo: 6/10

Subbed in for Eric Garcia in the 2nd half. Made a few clearing headers and a crucial block at 3-2 but it was in vain in the end.

Alejandro Balde: 5/10

A natural left-back who played as a left winger. Offered little threat which was more down to the team than his individual efforts.

Abde: N/A

Played for just 10 minutes.

Riqui Puig: 5/10

Usually a risk averse and creative player but far from that today. He can definitely use some more game time for Barcelona.

