Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points as Catalans stumble in thrilling title race | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona were dealt a massive blow, as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Real Madrid could go two points clear of Barcelona in the La Liga standings with a victory against Espanyol.

Iago Aspas scored against Barcelona once again

Barcelona travelled to the Estadio de Balaídos to take on Celta Vigo in a crucial La Liga encounter, as they aimed to return to the top of the table with a victory.

In a captivating encounter, the Catalans were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw, as they dropped two points in what could be a pivotal result in the title race.

With Sergio Busquets suspended and Frenkie de Jong out with an injury, Riqui Puig was handed a rare start. The young Spaniard partnered Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic in the centre of the park, as he aimed to build on his stunning second-half cameo against Athletic Bilbao.

Samuel Umtiti was also handed a recall to the starting XI, as the Frenchman replaced compatriot at the heart of the defence.

Barcelona could have taken the lead as early as the fifth minute, but Gerard Pique's towering header was kept out by the crossbar. While the Blaugrana dominated proceedings, Celta were afforded space on the counter and had their own chances to break the deadlock.

Iago Aspas, who has been Barcelona's chief tormentor over the years, missed two glorious opportunities to give his side the lead. Former Barcelona star Denis Suarez was in fine touch for the hosts, as the midfielder was in the thick of the action and ran the show for Celta.

The deadlock was broken in the 20th minute by a cleverly worked set-piece manoeuver. Barcelona were awarded a free-kick just outside the box and Lionel Messi unsurprisingly lined up to take it. However, the home side were outfoxed, as the Argentine picked out Luis Suarez, who headed the ball in from close range.

Barcelona went into the interval with a deserved lead. However, Celta upped the intensity in the second half and struck a deserved equaliser shortly after the interval. Samuel Umtiti was caught out for the second time in the game, as the home side capitalised and drew level through Fedor Smolov.

Luis Suarez started the second half quietly but the Uruguayan struck was seemed to be the telling blow in the 67th minute. Having received Messi's pass, the veteran striker turned inside the box and lashed a left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net.

The home side dug deep and refused to give up, as they were rewarded with a deserved equaliser late in the game. Iago Aspas was the headline maker once again, as the Spanish international curled in a sensational low free-kick for the defining goal of the game.

As Barcelona were held to a damaging 2-2 draw at the Estadio de Balaidos, here are five talking points from a thrilling La Liga encounter.

#1 Arthur left out amidst transfer speculation

Arthur is expected to move to Juventus in the coming days

Arthur has been subject to a move to Juventus in the past few weeks, with Bianconeri midfielder Miralem Pjanic travelling in the opposite direction in the swap deal. The unexpected exchange of players between the two clubs is expected to be finalised in the coming days.

Amidst all the transfer talk, the Brazilian midfielder was left out of the starting XI despite the unavailability of Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong. Alongside Pjanic, Barcelona are also entitled to a €10 million transfer fee and the deal has raised eyebrows from fans across the globe.

The 23-year-old came on in the closing stages of the game and didn't have enough time to make an impact, as his side were held to a 2-2 draw. Arthur looks to have played his last game for Barcelona and is all set to ply his trade in Turin for the forthcoming season.

#2 Luis Suarez finally finds his shooting boots

Suarez scored two goals either side of half time for Barcelona

Luis Suarez scored a brace for Barcelona on the night, but he was unable to prevent his team from dropping two points. The former Liverpool striker was all set to miss the rest of the season but returned for the business end of the campaign due to the unprecedented circumstances caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since his return, the Uruguayan striker failed to find the back of the net in four games, as Lionel Messi single-handedly took on the goalscoring burden.

However, in a tricky away game, Suarez produced the goods with two well-taken goals either side of half time. He might be ageing, but Barcelona needs their talismanic striker to deliver the goods more regularly if they are to retain their La Liga crown.

#3 Lionel Messi misfires in front of goal for Barcelona

Lionel Messi missed a glorious chance to score in the first half

Lionel Messi played his part in both Barcelona goals today, but the Argentine was uncharacteristically poor in front of goal. The 32-year-old has a glorious opportunity to put the Catalans 2-0 up on the night in the first half but somehow blazed the ball over the net with his left foot.

Similarly, his left-footed drive from the edge of the area fizzed narrowly wide of the goal in the second half, as Celta later pegged back to share the points.

While Lionel Messi did not have a bad game, he missed chances you'd usually expect him to take. However, it could also be argued that the little magician has done everything within his powers this season and cannot possibly do it all on his own.

Whatever be the case, Barcelona and their talisman are running out of time to save their faltering title defence and cannot afford any more slip-ups between now and the end of the season.

#4 Samuel Umtiti fails to take his chance

Samuel Umtit endured a troublesome outing for Barcelona

Barcelona's team sheet raised eyebrows, as Samuel Umtiti replaced Clement Lenglet in the starting XI. Quique Setien's team selection was surprising, to say the least, as Lenglet and Pique had been so reliable at the back for the Catalans in recent weeks.

The Frenchman's inclusion proved to be calamitous on the night for Barcelona, as he switched off a handful of time and left Marc-Andre ter Stegen exposed between the sticks.

While Umtiti's lapse of concentration in the first half went unpunished, Celta took advantage of his gaffe after the interval for the equalising goal of the game. The Blaugrana conceded a La Liga goal for the first time since the restart, a fact that adds weight to the claims that as Umtiti's inclusion proved to be costly.

#5 Setien yet to figure out preferred front-three

Setien benched Griezmann on the night

Antoine Griezmann was benched in favour of Ansu Fati, as the youngster was drafted into the team to add some much-needed width and stretch the opposition backline.

While Fati didn't have the best of games, he was lively on the night and attempted what was asked of him. However, Barcelona's constant chopping and changing of the personnel upfront is a problem Setien will look to address quickly.

Griezmann was misfired in front of goal since joining Barcelona, but his defensive work-rate and movement off the ball is unlike most attackers in world football. In the case of Fati, the youngster is blessed with blistering pace and trickery on the ball.

Assuming that Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are nailed on starters, Setien is yet to narrow down on the right player to complement the destructive duo.

