Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Balaidos on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Basque giants slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Osasuna in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Galician outfit slumped to a damaging 5-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 21 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 12 victories.

Celta Vigo have won each of their last two matches at home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Athletic Bilbao have won three of their last four matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 11 such games preceding this run.

Celta Vigo have won each of their last three matches at home against Basque teams in La Liga and could achieve their longest such run since 2003.

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have thrived under Ernesto Valverde over the past year and will be up against an unpredictable outfit on Saturday. The Basque giants have plenty of firepower in their ranks and will look to bounce back from their defeat in the Copa del Rey.

Celta Vigo can pull off an upset on their day and have troubled Athletic Bilbao in the past. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

