Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back with another exciting game this weekend as Celta Vigo face Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Balaidos on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Celta Vigo are in 16th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Galicians have impressive players in their ranks and will be intent on European qualification in the coming months.

Athletic Bilbao have been fairly inconsistent over the past year and will need to justify their potential this year. The Basque giants held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive record against Celta Vigo and have won 17 games out of 36 matches played between the two sides. Celta Vigo have managed nine victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga sides took place in March this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams wasted their chances on the day and will need to be more ruthless this weekend.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-L

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-D

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Celta Vigo have a point to prove this week

Celta Vigo

Jose Manuel Fontan and Kevin Vazquez are currently injured and will not be able to feature against Athletic Bilbao this weekend. Miguel Baeza is also carrying a niggle at the moment and might not play a part on Saturday.

Injured: Jose Manuel Fontan, Kevin Vazquez

Doubtful: Miguel Baeza

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao have a few injury concerns

Athletic Bilbao

Yuri Berchiche and Peru Nolaskoain will remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future and are ruled out of this game. Yeray Alvarez and Inigo Cordiba also have fitness issues and might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Yuri Berchiche,, Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Cordoba

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro; Javi Galan, Joseph Aidoo, Nestor Araujo, Hugo Mallo; Renato Tapia; Nolito, Denis Suarez, Brais Mendez; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Julen Agirrezabala; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Dani Vivian, Oscar De Marcos; Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor, Alex Berenguer, Iker Muniain; Oihan Sancet, Inaki Williams

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Celta Vigo have impressive players in their ranks but have plenty of work to do to reach the top half of the table. The likes of Santi Mina and Iago Aspas can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on Saturday.

Athletic Bilbao have drawn both their games so far and are also looking for their first league victory of the season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

