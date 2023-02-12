Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday.

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. Los Colchoneros were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Getafe in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Galician outfit edged Real Betis to an important 4-3 last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 19 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's nine victories.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last eight matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and have lost their last three such matches in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have won five of their last seven away games against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in four of these five matches.

Celta Vigo have won their last two matches in La Liga and have not secured three consecutive victories in the Spanish top flight since May 2021.

Atletico Madrid have lost five of their 20 matches in La Liga this season and have already equalled their record for the highest number of defeats under Diego Simeone in a single league campaign.

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid can pack a punch on their day but have flattered to deceive so far this season. The likes of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann can make a difference and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Celta Vigo have a good squad at their disposal but have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes