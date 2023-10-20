Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Balaidos on Saturday.

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The Galician outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Getafe last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Colchoneros edged Real Sociedad to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 20 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's nine victories.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last nine matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such victory against Los Colchoneros coming by a 2-0 margin in September 2018.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in each of their last four matches away from home against Celta Vigo in La Liga and could secure four consecutive away victories against the Galicians for the first time in their history.

Celta Vigo have picked up only six points from their first nine games in La Liga - their lowest tally at this stage of the season since the turn of the century.

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been fairly impressive this season and have managed to hold their own under Diego Simeone. The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Celta Vigo have endured an abysmal start to their season and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alvaro Morata to score - Yes