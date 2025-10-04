Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Celta Vigo will entertain Atletico Madrid at the Balaídos Stadium in La Liga on Sunday. Celta have endured a winless run in the league thus far while Atletico have three wins from seven games.

The hosts saw their five-game unbeaten streak in the league end after five games last week as they lost 2-1 away to Elche. Borja Iglesias equalized in the 22nd minute but John Donald restored Elche's lead in the second half.

Celta recorded their first win of the season on Thursday, as they defeated PAOK 3-1 in the UEFA Europa League. Iago Aspas equalized late in the first half while Iglesias and Williot Swedberg added goals in the second half to help them complete their comeback.

The visitors met local rivals Real Madrid in their previous outing and registered a 5-2 home win. Robin Le Normand broke the deadlock in the 15th minute but Real Madrid overturned the deficit in the first half. Alexander Sørloth equalized late in the first half and Julián Alvarez bagged a second-half brace.

They registered their third consecutive win across all competitions with a 5-1 home triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League. Alvarez picked up two assists and scored a goal.

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 131 times in all competitions. As expected, the capital club have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 80 wins. Celta have 27 wins and 24 games have ended in draws.

Both teams have conceded nine goals in seven league games this season. Atletico have outscored the hosts 14-6 in these games.

Celta Vigo have conceded one goal apiece in seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

Atletico Madrid are winless in their four away games across all competitions this season, suffering two defeats.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings against Celta, recording nine wins.

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Los Celestes are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, with three ending in draws. They have registered just one win in this fixture since 2016, with that triumph registered at home.

Sergio Carreira, Mihailo Ristic, and Javi Rueda will miss this match due to injuries.

Los Colchoneros head into the match on a three-game winning streak, scoring 13 goals, and will look to build on that form. They have won their last five away meetings against the hosts, keeping four clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

José María Giménez, Thiago Almada, and Johny Cardoso are the confirmed absentees for Diego Simeone.

Considering Atletico's current form and goalscoring record, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

