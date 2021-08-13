Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Celta Vigo are set to play Atletico Madrid at the Abanca-Balaidos Stadium on Sunday in La Liga.

Celta Vigo come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers in a friendly game. A first-half penalty from Spanish forward Iago Aspas was enough to seal the deal for Eduardo Coudet's Celta Vigo.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Arne Slot's Feyenoord in a friendly game. Goals from Dutch winger Bryan Linssen and young forward Naoufal Bannis secured the win for Feyenoord. Argentina international Angel Correa scored the consolation goal for Atletico Madrid, who had Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco sent off in the first-half.

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost four and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in La Liga, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from attacker Santi Mina and Argentine striker Facundo Ferreyra for Celta Vigo was cancelled out by a brace from veteran Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez for Atletico Madrid.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: yet to play

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: yet to play

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have no known injury issues and manager Eduardo Coudet is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will be unable to call upon the services of Portuguese forwards Marcos Paulo and Joao Felix, while there are doubts over the availability of Brazilian centre-back Felipe and Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera.

Injured: Marcos Paulo, Joao Felix

Doubtful: Hector Herrera, Felipe

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ruben Blanco, Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Jose Fontan, Javi Galan, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Brais Mendez, Nolito, Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jan Oblak, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Yannick Carrasco, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Saul, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa

Four. More. Years. 🇺🇾



Here's how the past eight have gone. pic.twitter.com/Eb1Akx7DGa — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 12, 2021

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Celta Vigo finished 8th last season, with veteran forward Iago Aspas once again in good form. The signing of left-back Javi Galan from Huesca could prove to be shrewd business, with the 26-year old enjoying a strong season last time around.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are the defending champions. Diego Simeone's side was powered by the goals of Luis Suarez, and he will be crucial once again. They have added Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul to the squad, while Fiorentina's Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move as well.

Our LaLiga debut is coming! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0maJYOsSEw — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 12, 2021

With both Real Madrid and Barcelona not in good shape, Atletico Madrid will sense another opportunity in the league. A win here would be a good start.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid

