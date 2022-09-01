Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Celta Vigo lock horns with a struggling Cadiz outfit at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos on Friday.

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Galicians edged Girona to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Cadiz, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this year. The away side suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a slight edge over Cadiz and have won six out of the 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's five victories.

Celta Vigo have lost only one of their last eight matches against Cadiz but did lose by a 2-1 margin in their previous meeting against the away side at the Balaidos.

Celta Vigo have not drawn any of their eight home games against Cadiz in La Liga and have played more games against this team without a draw than any other team in the competition.

After four consecutive defeats against Celta Vigo, Cadiz are unbeaten in the last three matches between these two teams in La Liga.

Cadiz have played all their seven matches in La Liga on Fridays away from home and have lost only one of these matches in the competition.

After a winless run of three matches in La Liga, Celta Vigo managed to win their previous game by a 1-0 margin and will look to build a streak of results in the coming weeks.

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Prediction

Celta Vigo have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to be at their best in this fixture. Iago Aspas has stepped up for his side on several occasions in the past and will need to make his mark this week.

RC Celta @RCCelta @unainunez30 Un cerrojo de triple seguridad en nuestra defensa



90% de pases con éxito

10 Recuperaciones

9 Interceptaciones

En 90 minutos en el Un cerrojo de triple seguridad en nuestra defensa #RCCelta 90% de pases con éxito10 Recuperaciones9 InterceptacionesEn 90 minutos en el #GironaCelta 💙👊 @unainunez30 🔐 Un cerrojo de triple seguridad en nuestra defensa #RCCelta ✅ 90% de pases con éxito🔴 10 Recuperaciones👋 9 Interceptaciones⏳ En 90 minutos en el #GironaCelta https://t.co/j2ISQjqHXm

Cadiz have been in abysmal form so far and have a mountain to climb to survive in the top flight this season. Celta Vigo are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 3-1 Cadiz

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes

