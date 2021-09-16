Celta Vigo vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Celta Vigo take on Cadiz on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent so far and will need to step up in this match.

Cadiz are in 16th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are yet to win a match this season. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Sociedad last week and will need to prove a point in this game.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table and have struggled this season. The Galician giants were thrashed by Real Madrid in their previous game and cannot afford a similar debacle this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo have a good record against Cadiz and have won six out of 12 matches played between the two teams. Cadiz have managed four victories against Celta Vigo and will need to step up this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-D

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Team News

Celta Vigo have a point to prove this week

Celta Vigo

Jose Manuel Fontan and Kevin Vazquez are currently injured and will not be able to feature against Cadiz this weekend. Miguel Baeza is also carrying a niggle at the moment and might not play a part on Friday.

Injured: Jose Manuel Fontan, Kevin Vazquez

Doubtful: Miguel Baeza

Suspended: None

Cadiz need to win this game

Cadiz

Jon Ander Garrido is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Cala was sent off against Real Sociedad last weekend and is suspended from this fixture.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido

Doubtful: Alberto Perea, Jose Mari

Suspended: Cala

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro, Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Nestor Araujo, Javi Galan, Renato Tapia, Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Varazdat Haroyan, Fali, Carlos Akapo; Jens Jonsson, Tomas Alarcon; Alex Fernandez, Anthony Lozano, Salvi Sanchez; Alvaro Negredo

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Prediction

Celta Vigo have impressive players in their ranks but have plenty of work to do to reach the top half of the table. The likes of Santi Mina and Iago Aspas can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on Friday.

Cadiz have managed only two points from their two games so far and are also looking for their first league victory of the season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Cadiz

