Celta Vigo vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo take on Elche at the Balaidos Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will want to win this match.

Elche are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and are likely to face an intense relegation battle in the coming months. The away side held Villarreal to a 2-2 draw in its previous game and will need to put in a similar effort this weekend.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, have registered three draws on the trot and will need to take it up a notch in this game. The Galician outfit held league-leaders Atletico Madrid to a 2-2 draw last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Elche Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo and Elche are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played 17 games against each other. Both teams have managed five victories apiece and will want to push ahead in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both sides were well below their best on the day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-L-L

Elche form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Sevilla vs SD Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Celta Vigo vs Elche Team News

Iago Aspas is back for Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have been hit with a few injuries and will be unable to avail the services of Sergio Alvarez and David Junca in this game. Iago Aspas and Jeison Murillo have recovered from their injuries and will be involved in this fixture.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, David Junca

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Elche need to win this game

Elche

Advertisement

Elche will have to do without the injured Fidel against Celta Vigo this weekend. Nino is also a doubt going into this game and might not be included in the squad for this match.

Injured: Fidel

Doubtful: Nino

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Elche Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Blanco; Aaron Caricol, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Hugo Mallo; Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

Elche Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Edgar Badia; Josema, Gonzalo Verdu, Diego Gonzalez, Antonio Barragan; Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone; Fidel, Tete Morente, Josan; Pere Milla

Celta Vigo vs Elche Prediction

Celta Vigo have relied heavily on the talismanic Iago Aspas this season and will need the striker to guide them across the finish line in this game. The Galician side has talented players in its ranks and will want to meet expectations this season.

Elche have struggled to cope with the demands of La Liga and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Celta Vigo are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-1 Elche

Also Read: Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21