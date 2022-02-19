Celta Vigo vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st February 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Levante lock horns with an impressive Celta Vigo side at the Estadio Balaidos on Monday.

Celta Vigo vs Levante Preview

Levante are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with their top-flight opponents so far this season. The Valencia-based outfit stunned reigning league champions Atletico Madrid with an excellent 1-0 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result on Monday.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have recovered from a decidedly poor start to their La Liga campaign. The Galician giants were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Cadiz in their previous game and will need to bounce back against Levante this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have an impressive record against Levante and have won 12 out of 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Levante's six victories.

Over the last eight years, Celta Vigo have won 10 matches against Levante - at least three more than any other opponent during this period.

Celta Vigo have lost two of their last three La Liga matches against Levante at the Balaidos and will need to improve their home record in this fixture.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last four La Liga matches played on a Monday and have kept clean sheets in all these matches.

Celta Vigo are one of only five teams to have kept clean sheets in more than 10 La Liga games this season and have lost only one of their last eight league games.

Levante have won two of their last five La Liga games, equalling their win tally in the 33 league matches preceding this run.

Celta Vigo vs Levante Prediction

Celta Vigo have emerged as a resurgent force in La Liga and have been one of the league's most consistent teams since the turn of the year. The likes of Iago Aspas and Santi Mina can win games singlehandedly on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Levante, on the other hand, have endured a miserable season and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this year. Celta Vigo have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-1 Levante

Celta Vigo vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celta Vigo

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Iago Aspas to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Celta Vigo to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi