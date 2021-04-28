Celta Vigo vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend with another round of matches as Celta Vigo take on Levante at the Balaidos Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Levante are in 12th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their season. The Valencia-based side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Elche and will want to bounce back in this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, currently find themselves in ninth place in the league table and are yet to hit their peak this year. The Galicians edged Osasuna to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Levante Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo have a good record against Levante and have won 10 games out of a total of 20 matches played between the two sides. Levante have managed only six victories against Celta Vigo and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Spanish teams took place in October last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams missed a fair share of chances on the day and will need to step up in this match.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-L-W

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-W-L

Celta Vigo vs Levante Team News

Celta Vigo need to win this game

Celta Vigo

Emre Mor, Sergio Alvarez, and Ruben Blanco are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Santi Mina has recovered from his knock and will be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Emre Mor, Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Levante have a few injury concerns

Levante

Nikola Vukcevic and Nemanja Radoja are injured at the moment and might not play a part in this match. Ruben Rochina served his suspension last week and will be included in the squad against Celta Vigo.

Injured: Jose Campana

Doubtful: Nikola Vukcevic, Nemanja Radoja, Jorge Miramon

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Levante Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ivan Villar; Aaron Martin, Jeison Murillo, Nestor Araujo, Hugo Mallo; Renato Tapia; Denis Suarez, Nolito, Brais Mendez; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

📄⚽️ Los capitanes del #LevanteUD reciben una charla de integridad por parte de @LaLiga pic.twitter.com/BHxLZvhjeJ — Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) April 28, 2021

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Coke; Gonzalo Melero, Mickael Malsa, Enis Bardhi, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Celta Vigo vs Levante Prediction

Celta Vigo have excellent players in their ranks but have been unable to justify their potential this season. The likes of Iago Aspas and Santi Mina can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on this match.

Levante have registered three defeats on the trot and will need to work hard to stand a chance in this fixture. Celta Vigo are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-0 Levante

