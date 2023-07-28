Celta Vigo vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th July 2023

The pre-season is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with an impressive Lyon side in an intriguing encounter at the Estadio de Balaidos on Saturday.

Celta Vigo vs Lyon Preview

Lyon finished in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. Les Gones slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of RWDM in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, secured a 13th-place finish in the La Liga table last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The Galician outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Benfica last week and have a point to prove going into this match.

Celta Vigo vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have never played an official game against Lyon and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette scored 27 goals in the 2022-23 edition of Ligue 1 - only PSG's Kylian Mbappe was more prolific over the course of the competition.

After a run of six defeats on the trot against multiple opponents in La Liga, Celta Vigo managed to win their previous such game by a 2-1 scoreline against Barcelona in June this year.

Lyon scored a total of 65 goals from their 38 matches in Ligue 1 last season - the joint-highest such tally alongside Montpellier among the teams that did not finish in the top six in the competition.

Iago Aspas was Celta Vigo's most prolific player yet again last season and bagged 12 goals and three assists in all competitions.

Celta Vigo vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have managed to improve since the turn of the year and will be intent on preparing for the new season. Alexandre Lacazette can be lethal on his day and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Celta Vigo can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive squad at their disposal. Lyon are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-3 Lyon

Celta Vigo vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lyon to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score - Yes