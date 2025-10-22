Celta Vigo vs OGC Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Celta Vigo and OGC Nice return to action in the Europa League when they lock horns at the Estadio Abanca Balaidos on Thursday. The French outfit have failed to taste victory in 14 straight games in the Europa League and will be keen to end this dire run.

Celta Vigo continue to struggle for results in the new campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Sociedad on Saturday after giving up their lead in the 89th minute.

Claudio Giráldez's men have failed to win 10 of their 11 matches across all competitions this season, losing three and picking up seven draws so far.

Celta Vigo now turn their sights to the Europa League, where they will be looking to build on their 3-1 victory over PAOK on October 2, having kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Stuttgart in September.

Elsewhere, OGC Nice were involved in a five-goal thriller with Olympique Lyon at the weekend as they held on to see out a 3-2 victory when the two teams met at Allianz Riveita.

This was a much-needed result for Franck Haise's men, who had failed to win their previous five matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws in that time.

Nice, who are 10th in the Ligue 1 table, now turn their focus to the Europa League, where they have lost their opening two matches, suffering defeats against AS Roma and Fenerbahce respectively.

Celta Vigo vs OGC Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Celta Vigo and OGC Nice, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the tie at the Estadio Abanca Balaidos as both teams look to begin their rivalry on the front foot.

Nice are without a win in 14 straight Europa League matches, losing 11 and claiming three draws since 1-0 win victory Hapoel Be’er Sheva in October 2020.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last six home games across all competitions, claiming one win and five draws since August's 2-0 defeat against Getafe.

Nice are on a run of six straight competitive away matches without a win, losing five and picking up one draw since a shock 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on April 25.

Celta Vigo vs OGC Nice Prediction

While Celta Vigo have stumbled into the new campaign, they will be looking to secure a second consecutive victory in the Europa League and kickstart a fine run of form.

Nice, meanwhile, are on a dire run in the competition and we predict both sides will cancel out each other's efforts at the Estadio Abanca Balaidos.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-1 OGC Nice

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Nice's last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the visitors’ last seven games)

